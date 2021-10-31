The lessons of Frédéric Antonetti after Saint-Étienne

FC Metz was content with a draw against Saint-Étienne, last in the championship, on Saturday in Saint-Symphorien. Frédéric Antonetti does not despair when his team remains stuck in the relegation zone.

Antonetti draws lessons from FC Metz draw

Swept by RC Lens on the last day, FC Metz was keen to revive. The Moselle club hoped to sign their second victory of the season on Saturday when they received AS Saint-Étienne, last in the championship. But in the end, the Garnets were forced to share points by their visitors. Farid Boulaya (9th) opened the scoring for the locals before Wahbi Khazri (16th) does not lob Alexandre Oukidja with a lob of more than 60 meters. A masterpiece of the Stéphanois striker also hailed by Frédéric antonetti. “He made a classy gesture, well done. The goalkeeper must be there to anticipate balls in depth, ”noted the Metz coach. Which showed some optimism after this meeting.





The strong words of Antonetti after Saint-Étienne

For Frédéric Antonetti, his team can extricate themselves from the red zone. The FC Metz coach, however, needs his strength to achieve this. “We have to improve in the game. Outside we play a lot more liberated. We had a delay in the ignition, a lot of players need to regain their level. We did good things and I can finally make sporting choices since the match in Lens. I am convinced that if I have 90% of my 15 major players available, we will be okay, ”said the coach of Metz. Hanging on by AS Saint-Étienne, the Moselle club (18th) is playing big on the next day with a trip to the lawn of Olympique de Marseille.