the little gem of Khazri in Metz left Pierre Ménès speechless

ASSE still does not win but does not lose anymore! This is the lesson to remember for two matches, hanging against the SCO of Angers in Geoffroy-Guichard (2-2) then yesterday in Metz (1-1). Of defeat, there was therefore none in Lorraine since Claude Puel’s men managed to take a point thanks to an anthology lob from Wahbi Khazri (1-1).

“This Metz-Saint-Étienne was of an astonishing level, commented Pierre Ménès on his blog. We saw a first period of high quality with a lot of intensity and a technical level clearly superior to the standings of the two teams, like two quite incredible goals. First there was Boulaya’s magnificent free-kick in the scope, which Green could only touch. Then came the brilliant inspiration of Khazri, who recovered the ball in his own area before chaining, 65 meters from the Metz goal, an insane lobed strike that deceived Oukidja. “

This same Ménès, however, emits a caveat for the two teams at the final whistle: the absence of victory, yet necessary in this common struggle for maintenance. “Unfortunately, the second period was of poorer quality, much more approximate in terms of transmissions in particular and the two teams parted in a fair draw but which obviously does not suit anyone,” he concluded. ASSE will try to recover on Sunday by receiving Clermont (3 p.m.).





