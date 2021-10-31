the movement continues in the Landes

The strike movement in the Landes could enter its third week, Tuesday, November 2

In the morning of Saturday, October 30, despite a meeting the night before with management, the striking Labeyrie workers remained mobilized in front of the Saint-Geours-de-Maremne production site in the south of the Landes. Since October 15, they have started a protest movement demanding a salary increase of around 5%.

The leading private employer in the Landes, the management of Labeyrie Fine Foods told “Sud Ouest”, Thursday October 28, that they had proposed an increase of 2.25% on 1er January 2022, a decision she described “at the same time fair, responsible and realistic”. This increase would however be deducted from a branch wage increase, which could be adopted by then.

The proposal is deemed insufficient by the unions, who filed a new strike notice on Tuesday, November 2. The movement would then enter its third week.





Approaching the holidays

The strike also continued at the end of October at the Came slaughterhouse in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, but was lifted on Thursday 28 at the Jonzac site in Charente-Maritime.

Remained a family company until 2002, the group currently has 4,600 employees in four European countries, with a turnover of 1.03 billion euros in 2019-2020 (+ 1.6%). Its shareholders have been the Basque cooperative Lur Berri and the French investment fund PAI Partners since 2014.

The last strike action at Labeyrie dates back to 2012. As the end of year holidays approach, this flagship company of foie gras and smoked salmon is entering a period of very high production.