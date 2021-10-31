the past seven years are set to be the hottest on record

Temperature anomalies for the period January-September 2021 compared to the period 1981-2010, according to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. WORLD METEOROLOGICAL ORGANIZATION

“The planet has been propelled into uncharted territory, with far-reaching implications for present and future generations. ” It is in these alarming terms that the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) sums up its interim report on the state of the climate in 2021 – which is based on the first nine months of the year and whose data will be confirmed in January. . The UN body concludes that the last seven years are on the way to becoming the hottest on record.

The year 2021 should ” only ” to rank as the fifth, sixth, or seventh warmest year, due to temporary cooling from the La Niña phenomenon – a thermal anomaly of surface waters in the equatorial Pacific that lowers the planet’s overall temperature. “But this does not nullify or reverse the long term trend of rising temperatures”, warns the OMM.

“This report shows how our planet is changing before our eyes. From ocean depths to mountain peaks, from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events, ecosystems and communities around the world are devastated. COP26 must be a turning point for people and the planet ”, reacted the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in a video address.





Deviation of the average annual temperature on a global scale compared to the pre-industrial period (1850-1900). Data for 2021 refer to the period January to September. WORLD METEOROLOGICAL ORGANIZATION

“Strong regional disparities”

The WMO report comes out on the opening day of the 26e United Nations climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow (Scotland). This summit, which is to bring together 30,000 people from 196 states, is the most important since the Paris climate agreement, sealed in 2015. The COP26 will have to considerably accelerate the fight against climate change, while the commitments of the countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions remain largely insufficient: according to the UN, they put the planet on a warming trajectory of 2.7 ° C by the end of the century, very far from the target of the Paris Agreement to limit it well below 2 ° C, and if possible to 1.5 ° C.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers COP26, a crucial conference in the face of the climate crisis

“The average temperature of the Earth hides strong regional disparities, warns the climatologist Christophe Cassou, research director at the CNRS and one of the authors of the first part of the sixth assessment report of the IPCC, published in August. A global warming of 2.7 ° C would correspond to approximately + 4.4 ° C in France at the end of the century according to the Berkeley Earth Institute. “

Record CO concentrations 2

The concentrations of the three main greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), methane (CH 4 ) and nitrous oxide (N 2 O) – hit records last year. The concentration of CO 2 , mainly emitted by the combustion of fossil fuels, stood at 413 parts per million (ppm), a level not seen in more than three million years.

You have 68% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.