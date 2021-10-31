the photo champion is € 1 (+ € 8 / month) with this Bouygues Telecom mobile plan

Barely launched, the Google Pixel 6 is already unanimous. Photo mode that borders on perfection, in-house processor and almost unbeatable value for money, this excellent smartphone has many good points. Better, it goes from 649 € starting price to 1 € symbolic (+8 € / month for 24 months) in addition to a Sensation 150 GB package. The offer is however limited and ends on November 2.

The Google Pixel 6: a killer flagship that impresses

It’s no surprise to anyone: the Google Pixel 6 is probably one of the best smartphones of this end of the year. Already because it offers a pure Android experience without any manufacturer interface.

Then because, like any self-respecting Google smartphone, it benefits from a longer update time than the average for mobile phones on the market. For the Google Pixel 6, the Mountain View firm has planned no less than three years of major updates to the operating system.

An asset supplemented by a very complete technical sheet. Google has indeed put the package on many points, starting with the bright and perfectly calibrated 6.4-inch OLED screen which won over the editorial staff during its test (9/10). Its beautiful quality is complemented by a refresh rate of 90Hz, perfect for video and some mobile games.





The other big advantage of the Google Pixel 6 is undeniably its double photo module which benefits from a very nice software correction, especially in night mode. The smartphone thus offers a main sensor of 50 megapixels and an ultra wide-angle of 12 megapixels. It is as always with Google the assurance of obtaining the best possible image.

On the performance side, it is a novelty this year, Google presents its first smartphones equipped with a house SoC, the Google Tensor, engraved in 5 nm. The big advantage of this engraving, one of the thinnest on the market, is to better manage the management of resources on the phone. Consequence: your smartphone consumes significantly less energy. To complete this configuration, we can count on 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage memory. Finally, it should be noted that if the memory is not expandable by adding a microSD card, it is always possible to extend it thanks to the cloud system made in Google.

Usually offered at a price of 699 euros at Bouygues Telecom, the Pixel 6 is available at 1 € after a reduction of 50 € (+8 € / month for 24 months) with a Sensation 150 GB data package in 5G.

What does the Sensation 150 Go package offer?

To accompany this excellent smartphone, Bouygues Telecom is offering its Sensation 150 GB package, which offers maximum data for ultra-connected mobile users. For € 28.99 per month the first year (then € 48.99 the following year), you benefit from:

150 GB of data usable in mainland France

100 GB usable in Europe, DOM, Switzerland, Andorra, United States and Canada

Unlimited calls and SMS in France and from Europe, DOM, Switzerland, Andorra, United States and Canada

A second internet SIM card to use your bundle on a second device such as a tablet or a watch.

Unlimited calls to landlines in 120 countries.

Unlimited calls and texts to landlines and mobiles in Europe, DOM, Switzerland, Andorra, United States, Canada and China.

Several other advantages are also included in this package. Among other things, you benefit from:

Unlimited internet on weekends (3 months free)

A 4G key 100% refunded for the subscription to this package until 07/11/2021 included

A smartphone at a preferential price every two years upon purchase or renewal.

The free loan of an equivalent phone in the event of breakdown, loss, theft or breakage.

To change plan or operator if this offer appeals to you, it’s extremely simple. You will only need your RIO number and communicate it to Bouygues Telecom when you subscribe. The portability of your number and access to your new package on your new smartphone will then be done automatically. Without moving a finger.