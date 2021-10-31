the president seals the end of the gas pipeline passing through Morocco

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has “ordered“Sunday to the public group Sonatrach not to renew the gas pipeline contract passing through Morocco and supplying Spain with gas,”in view of the hostile practices of the kingdom” neighbor. Algerian gas deliveries to Spain will now be made exclusively via the Medgaz submarine gas pipeline launched in 2011.

“President Abdelamadjid Tebboune ordered the termination of commercial relations between Sonatrach and the Moroccan Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) and the non-renewal of the agreement which expires at midnight on Sunday», According to a press release from the presidency broadcast by public television.

Mr. Tebboune took this decision, after consulting the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy, “in view of the hostile practices of the (Moroccan) kingdom which undermine national unity“, According to the press release.





Algeria, Spain’s leading natural gas supplier, had made no secret in recent weeks of its intention not to extend the contract for the use of the Gaz Maghreb Europe (GME) pipeline.

On Wednesday, the Spanish Minister of Ecological Transition in charge of Energy Teresa Ribera and the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab announced that Algerian gas deliveries to Spain would be ensured via the Medgaz gas pipeline and the liquefied natural gas conversion complexes.

Since 1996, Algeria has shipped around 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year to Spain and Portugal via GME.

In return for the transit of the gas pipeline, Rabat received annually nearly one billion m3 of natural gas, which represents 97% of its needs. Half were rights of way paid in kind, the other half was cheaply purchased gas, according to industry experts.

At the end of August, Algeria broke off diplomatic relations with Morocco, citing “hostile actions“Of the kingdom, a decision”completely unjustified», According to Rabat.

The crisis erupted shortly after the normalization of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel, in exchange for the United States’ recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. Algiers, which supports the Saharawi separatists of the Polisario Front, regularly repeats its support for the Palestinian cause.