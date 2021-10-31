the price of toys on the rise

In one year, toy prices have increased by an average of 5 euros due to supply problems and rising raw material costs.

Two months before Christmas, businesses are busy putting on the shelves the toys that will be placed at the foot of the tree on December 25. And if you’ve ever walked the aisles of stores or online shopping sites, you must have noticed that the holiday season is going to cost you a little more this year. Indeed, as France 3 and BFMTV have observed, the prices of toys have increased.

The articles concerned are mainly electronic toys. BFMTV brought out a catalog from last year to compare prices and confirms this trend. For example, a radio controlled garbage dumpster cost 29.99 euros in 2020 compared to 32.99 euros in 2021, or 3 euros more. The cause: supply difficulties from Asia and the rise in the cost of raw materials.

“Today, we have part of our offer, a minority, on which the manufacturers have applied a price increase corresponding to the increases in logistics costs and materials they have had”, explains to BFMTV Franck Mathais, spokesperson by JouéClub. According to France 3, the average increase would be 5 euros per article. Some games showing increases ranging from + 4% to + 20%. On the other hand, the prices of board games have not increased and they could therefore be the flagship products of Christmas.

