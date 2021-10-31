the reasons not to sink into climate catastrophism

Nicolas Bouzou, edited by Gaétan Supertino



6:26 a.m., October 31, 2021



COP26 opens this Sunday in Glasgow. 30,000 experts, diplomats, lobbyists and other activists are expected over the next two weeks. 120 heads of state will be at the rendezvous, even if we will especially notice the absent, foremost among them Xi Jinping and Vladimir Poutin. The stakes of this COP26 are absolutely colossal. But while many indicators are in the red, there are still some reasons for optimism.

Climate: many negative signals in the light of COP26 …

If we look at the environmental indicators, clearly, they are not good. The situation is even catastrophic. The warming is more on a slope of 2.7 degrees than 1.5 ° C. Carbon emissions are higher than expected and the reduction is not sufficient compared to commitments. We can already see all the tangible consequences that we can measure: the melting of glaciers, the decline in biodiversity, the increase in fires, the rise of seas, extreme events, water shortages.

All this, moreover, already has economic costs, especially for the insurance sector. We should increase our carbon reduction targets, even though we have not been able to achieve those that had been set, especially during the Paris agreements.





But is it necessary to sink into a catastrophism of good quality? Not at all. In reality, if we look at things precisely, there are elements which are negative, there are elements which are much more positive. What is negative is very clearly the CO2 emissions linked to the production of energy, and in particular electricity. Let us not go back to the fact that Germany having closed its nuclear power plants, it has become one of the biggest emitters of CO2 in the world.

The question of China is also absolutely crucial. Until around 2030, China will continue to increase its carbon emissions, even though it is the world’s largest emitter. This is for the negative side.

… but many things fall into place

But on the positive side, it must be seen that in all the developed countries of the world (including China), public policies, including economic policies, are being reconfigured in favor of lower CO2 emissions. We have mobility policies, urban planning policies, accounting policies: companies, in what is called extra-financial accounting, which will eventually have to take into account no longer financial data, but also climatic data. We even have a ministry in France for that, which is housed in Bercy, which is headed by Olivia Grégoire.

There are debates on nuclear power. We have lots of signals and we still get some results. If you look at France, for example, in terms of CO2 emissions, well our emissions are falling year after year. It’s not huge, and they don’t go down if we take our imports into account. But nevertheless, the production of France is relatively carbon-free and the emissions of this production are decreasing by 1% per year. Its very important.

It means that we must not change course as we sometimes hear it, but it is a question of accelerating, of going much further. To give you a figure: in France, we invest around 1.3% of GDP in climate policies. It has doubled in ten years. Well, we have to double that number again. Not ten years, but in five years, the effort is enormous, but it is possible.