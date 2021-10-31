the referee of the fight of the French Benoît Saint-Denis dismissed and at the heart of a controversy

Heavily criticized for letting the fight between Elizeu Dos Santos and Benoît Saint-Denis come to an end while the Frenchman was in great difficulty in the 2nd round, Russian referee Vyacheslav Kiselev was dismissed from the UFC 267 evening in Abu Dhabi by the leadership of the MMA World League.

“Honestly, this is the worst performance of a referee I have seen in my entire life.” Like Daniel Cormier, MMA legend and UFC retiree, the refereeing of Russian Vyacheslav Kiselev during the fight between Benoît Saint-Denis and Elizeu Dos Santos on Saturday at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi did a lot speak.

If this fight was not the most anticipated of the evening, it was the first disputed by the French fighter in the UFC. The problem is not that it ended in a defeat but that it went to its end, the Brazilian winning by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26) .





UFC dismissed him

Because for his baptism at the UFC, this former member of the Special Forces was in difficulty. In great difficulty. In the 2nd round, poor Benoît Saint-Denis suffered an avalanche of blows from Dos Santos which raised fears of the worst. For commentators (“Stop this fight!”) As on social networks (“This is the last time we see this referee”), no one understood why Vyacheslav Kiselev did not stop the massacre before the end of the 3rd round. If the Frenchman impressed with his ability to take punches, the UFC, too, did not like the referee’s passivity. Extremely rare in the history of the prestigious league of MMA, Vyacheslav Kiselev who was then to referee the fight between Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev the same evening was quite simply dismissed by the UFC.