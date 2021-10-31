the results of the 6th round

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

The 6th round of the Coupe de France started yesterday and continued this Sunday afternoon with many matches on the program. There were again lively matches, with in particular a resounding success of Orleans 10 goals to 0 against Joué les Tours, resident of R1. Sedan won at the end of the suspense against Epinal on penalties with a 4-3 success in the fateful session after a draw 2 goals everywhere in regulation time. Check out all of today’s results below with the qualifiers for Round 7, which will take place the weekend of November 13-14.

Sautron AS – La Roche ESOF 2 – 4

Played the Tours – Orléans 0 – 10

Chateauneuf sur Loire – C Chartres 1 – 2

Mainvilliers CS football – St Jean le Blanc 2 – 2 (4 tab 3)

Balagne – Bastia-Borgo 2 – 4

Fauverney rouvres bretenier – Jura Dolois 0 – 1

St Apollinaire – Charitoise 2 – 1

Raon L Etape – Reims Sainte Anne 1 – 2

New Homes – Thaon 0 – 2

Rossfeld – Sarre-Union 0 – 1

Reding – Schiltigheim 0 – 9

Biesheim – Illkirch 5 – 4

Alès – Blagnac 4 – 3

St nicolas d aliermont – Oissel 1 – 2

Fleury FC 91 – Poissy 0 – 2

Courbevoie sf – Creteil 3 – 4

Suresnes – Linas montlhery 0 – 0 (8 tab 9)

Red Star FC – Lusitanos 3 – 0

Neuilly Marne – Versailles 0 – 1

Langon FC – Poitiers 0 – 2

Cestas – Bressuire 2 – 1

Lantonnais – Chauvigny 1 – 2

Puymoyen – Trélissac 0 – 6

Saint Pierre de Nantes – Cholet 0 – 2

Pellouailles corze – Saumur 0 – 4

Deols FC – Amilly 1 – 1 (2 tab 4)

St marcelloise – Louhans-Cuiseaux 1 – 1 (10 tab 9)

Aix en Provence – Aubagne 0 – 4

Mougins – Istres 0 – 2

Soissons – Amiens AC 0 – 1

Camon – Beauvais 0 – 2

Dinan Lehon – Ploermel 6 – 1

Arzelliz ploudalmezeau – Saint Malo 0 – 7

FC Breteil Talensac – Vannes 1 – 1 (3 tab 5)

Perros louannec – Guipry messac 2 – 1

Auray – Plabennec 0 – 1

Plouvorn – Fougeres AGL Flag 0 – 1

Ergue Gaberic – Bohars 4 – 1

Gas st yves bourg blanc – Tregunc 2 – 2 (5 tab 6)

Cote Chaude St Etienne – Moulins football 1 – 0

Us beaumontoise valence – Montluçon 0 – 2

Amplepuisien – Limonest 1 – 1 (2 tab 4)

Sedan – Epinal 2 – 2 (4 tab 3)

Gardia c. – Cannes 0 – 1

Lannion – Cesson Sévigné 3 – 1

Vertou – Laval 1 – 2

Pouzauges Reaumur AC – Le Mans 1 – 2

