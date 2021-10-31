The results of the FDJ EuroMillions of Friday, October 29, 2021

After hitting a record € 220million this month, EuroMillions have finally been won by a French player. If you also want a chance to become a multimillionaire, know that the Française des Jeux offers you two opportunities per week to participate in its EuroMillions: Tuesday and Friday. Several options allow you to increase your potential earnings, such as the Star + which rewards the discovery of one or two Stars. The MultiChances packs improve your probability of winning by offering you to pool your tables with those of other players in order to form packs of 660 or 1260 participations.

EuroMillions results for Friday 29 October 2021

Compare the results below to your grid to see if you are the lucky winner of the 54 million euros at stake. The winning combination for this Friday October 29 is made up of the numbers 10-15-28-32- 49 and Stars 3 and 09. The owner of the My Million code UF 9317777 wins 1 million euros. If you want to estimate your earnings, go now to fdj.fr.

Click here to see all EuroMillions results



EuroMillions: How to play online with the FDJ?

La Française des Jeux offers a new solution to players who no longer wish to travel in order to fill their EuroMillions grids. Indeed, the FDJ games are now available online on fdj.fr and on the FDJ application, for smartphones and tablets. To access it, you will first need to create an account and submit several supporting documents. Once your membership has been validated by the services of the FDJ, you will have to transfer money to your virtual pot in order to be able to settle your future EuroMillions grids. It is also on this pot that your winnings will be transferred. To play, select your numbers and options as you would on a paper grid. You will also have the option of using flash autofill or purchasing shares in a MultiChances pack.

Click here to try your luck at the next EuroMillions draw