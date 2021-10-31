The results of the Loto de la FDJ of Saturday, October 30, 2021

This Saturday, October 30, 2021, the FDJ offered a prize pool of 15 million euros for the Loto to celebrate Halloween: it is a rather comfortable prize pool for the winner. If you have validated your grids on time with your six lucky numbers, 5 numbers and 1 lucky number, you have a chance to walk away with the jackpot. And even if you don’t have all the right numbers, you can still hope to walk away with a little piece of the pie. Do not forget either that the FDJ always draws lots 10 winners among the participants, and allows them to leave each with 20,000 euros: it is a significant consolation prize, so do not forget to check if you have been drawn!

Loto results for Saturday, October 30, 2021

Tonight, Saturday October 30, to win the 15 million Loto, you had to play the numbers 11.12.30.43.46 and the additional number 9. Are you the lucky winner?

FDJ: Also opt for the Joker + option

To increase your chances of winning, you can opt for the Joker + with your Loto. For an additional bet of 1 or 2 euros, you can win up to 500,000 euros! Concretely, if you tick the Joker + box and bet 1 additional euro, 7 numbers are allocated to you randomly, and a draw is made after that of the Loto to determine the winners. You can also check the + or – 1 box, which allows you to remove or add 1 to one of the numbers drawn, and thus increase your chances of winning. The bet is then multiplied by two, but since you can pocket up to 500,000 euros, the game is well worth the effort.

