The rise in prices boosts the net profit of Saudi giant Aramco

Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco saw its net profit increase 158% in the third quarter of 2021, in part thanks to the rebound in oil prices and demand.

The Saudi state-owned company, the world’s largest exporter of crude, said in a statement on Sunday a net profit of $ 30.4 billion (about 26.3 billion euros) compared to $ 11.8 billion ( around 10.2 billion euros) in the third quarter of 2020.

This is Aramco’s largest net profit since its listing on the Riyadh Stock Exchange in December 2019.

The company also announced that it had paid $ 18.8 billion (16.3 billion euros) in dividends to its shareholders.

“The increase in net profit is mainly due to higher crude prices and volumes sold,” the statement said.

Despite obstacles hampering the global economic recovery, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, quoted in the statement, said he was “optimistic” about energy demand.

“The global economy continues to face headwinds, due in part to supply chain bottlenecks, but we are optimistic about demand for energy,” he said.

Mr. Nasser also praised the third quarter results, calling them “exceptional”.

On Saturday, a barrel of brent from the North Sea for delivery in December, gleaned 0.07%, to end at 84.38 dollars, in London.





The Saudi state-owned company announced a 30% jump in profit in the first quarter, then 288% in the second quarter also thanks to the rebound in oil prices and demand amid the easing of health restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cash cow of the kingdom, Saudi Aramco had announced a drop of 44.4% of its net profit in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic.

– COP26 –

In its press release Sunday, Saudi Aramco also said it wanted to move forward with its “ambitious” program to achieve carbon neutrality.

Carbon neutrality means that a country does not emit more greenhouse gases, responsible for global warming, than it can absorb through, for example, tree plantations or CO2 capture technologies directly in the country. atmosphere.

The Saudi giant, which is the subject of scrutiny from investors over its emissions, pledged last weekend to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, as the kingdom announced to it – in a few days before the start of COP26 in Scotland – a deadline for 2060.

However, Aramco only intends to include emissions related to its own operations in the calculation of its carbon footprint.

Riyadh has also promised to invest more than a billion dollars in favor of environmental initiatives.

The announcements left experts perplexed, however, as Saudi Arabia has no intention of stopping its oil exports. In mid-October, Aramco said it wanted to increase its daily production capacity from twelve to thirteen million barrels by 2027.

The Saudi kingdom remains today one of the biggest polluters in the world.

COP 26, which takes place from October 31 to November 12, is seen as a crucial moment in determining global carbon emission reduction targets and combating global warming.