the shooting of the film “Rust” will not resume

End clap. The shooting of the American western Rust, bereaved by the death of the director of photography killed by Alec Baldwin from an accidental gunfire during a rehearsal will not resume. It was the Hollywood actor and producer who announced it in an interview on Saturday, October 30. “Sometimes accidents happen on film sets, but nothing like that. There was a one in a trillion chance that it would happen.”, he lamented.

Alec Baldwin was speaking in front of television cameras for the first time since the drama on October 21, and he repeated how affected he was. “She was my family”, he said of the victim Halyna Hutchins, according to images broadcast by the people channel TMZ (in English), showing Alec Baldwin accompanied by his wife Hilaria in Manchester, Vermont (northeast). He had previously expressed on Twitter his pain after the tragedy and indicated that he was cooperating with the investigating police.





No arrests have taken place at this point and investigations continue into the circumstances of the tragedy at the Bonanza Creek ranch, where Alec Baldwin was making a western movie set in the 19th century. He was handling a revolver that had been presented to him as unloaded and harmless when the shot went off, killing Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

Since the accident, calls for better gun control on Hollywood sets have multiplied, a change for which Alec Baldwin has professed his “extreme interest”. At a press conference, prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies did not rule out possible criminal charges against Mr Baldwin, who is also on the list of producers of Rust. But she insisted that it was too early to establish the responsibilities of each and to formulate the accusations which could result from it.