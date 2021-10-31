The Squid Game Cryptocurrency Explodes by 7800% in 3 days, Run away! By Investing.com







Investing.com – Crypto investors’ eyes were on this this week, with the cryptocurrency setting a new all-time high and posting a rise of more than 1000% since the start of the month.

However, the SHIB is. Indeed, we were able to spot a (obscure) cryptocurrency more than inspired by the Netflix series (NASDAQ 🙂 Squid Game, since it has the exact same name …

Squid Game, a crypto that exploded by 7800% in 3 days

Launched earlier this week, the Squid Game cryptocurrency started to really take off on Thursday, when it was worth around $ 0.20. However, the crypto marked this Sunday a high at 15.95 $ according to the data of Coinmarketcap, that is to say an increase of more than 7800% in approximately 3 days!

With such a performance, investors should of course be wary of a possible scam. In fact, the Coinmarketcap site said: “We have received multiple reports indicating that users are not able to sell this token in Pancakeswap”, one of the most popular decentralized exchanges for small cryptos that are not available. at leading platforms.

Is Squid Game cryptocurrency a scam?

Of course, neither Netflix nor any member of the team that participated in Squid Game is associated with this project, which Netflix confirmed to CNBC on Friday, which however did not prevent this new cryptocurrency from flying away.

It should also be noted that neither the White Paper of the cryptocurrency nor its website, which are both not very detailed and smell amateurish, do not inspire confidence either.





It should be noted, however, that the Squid Game cryptocurrency effectively copies the operation of the game staged in the Netflix show, the users being supposed to play a series of games that seem to eliminate some users while rewarding others. The website claims the game is “coming,” but doesn’t say when it will start.