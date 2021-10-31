the stunning success of the Model 3, the best-selling car in Europe

It is an unprecedented event in the automotive world. With 24,000 models sold in September, the Tesla Model 3 is now the most purchased car in Europe and thus becomes the first electric model to climb to the top of the podium. It is ahead of some flagship petrol models like the Clio or the Golf and occupies the first place of electric vehicles on the French market.

Tesla’s stock market value shatters records and drives counters into turmoil more than ever. The American brand now weighs 1,000 billion dollars after a kid orders from a car rental company. For comparison Stellantis, which brings together 14 brands like Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Jeep-Fiat, is worth 64 billion. It is fifteen times less than Tesla while Stellantis manufactures 10 times more cars.

These figures are all the more impressive given that the automotive industry has come to a standstill with the semiconductor crisis. Renault has announced 500,000 fewer vehicles produced this year, 600,000 for Volkswagen. If Tesla manages to do better, it is mainly because of its geographical location according to the editor ofAuto Plus Nicolas Bernard: “The Tesla 3 is largely made in China, where the semiconductor factories and they therefore have a short circuit which allows them to obtain supplies more quickly“.





A dazzling look and an attractive price

To better understand the success of the Tesla Model 3 on the Old Continent, first there is a look, a sexy line, with inside this huge screen in the shape of an iPad. Its performances are worthy of a small Formula 1 sinceit accelerates from 0 to 100 km / hour in just 3 seconds, what you leave stuck on the seat.

In addition, this model can be recharged almost anywhere, as Nicolas Bernard points out: “Tesla has its own charging network which has a very well-made mesh, whether in Europe and even in France. You can successfully drive without the fear that electric conductors always have on a long trip, of getting stranded with batteries that can no longer be charged. “

Finally, there is also its price. Admittedly, it is not given but Tesla has lowered its prices for its Model 3 : “Tesla made a coup last year by suddenly falling below the fateful bar of 45,000 euros. In France, when you are below that price, that gives you the right to the bonus, for an electric, 6,000 euros. […] For a car of that size, that power it becomes almost cheap and cheaper than its competitors“, stresses Nicolas Bernard.

