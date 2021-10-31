The top 5 crypto of the week to follow!

The top 5 crypto-tokens of the week are Decentraland (MANA), Dogelon Mars (ELON), The Sandbox (SAND), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Basic Attention Token (BAT).

1. Decentraland (MANA)

The first crypto token of the week is Decentraland (MANA). It is a standalone virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and apps. Users buy plots of land in the virtual world which they can modify to navigate, build, and monetize. Decentraland uses two tokens, MANA and LAND. MANA is an ERC-20 token that must be burned to acquire non-fungible ERC-721 LAND tokens.

Separately, according to Coingecko, MANA’s price is trading at $ 3.35, with a 24-hour trade volume of $ 31,400,811,860. In the last 24 hours, the price of MANA has increased by over 140%. MANA can be traded on cryptocurrencies such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, CoinTiger, OKEx, and Upbit.

2. Dogelon Mars (ELON)

Dogelon Mars, an Ethereum-based crypto using the ERC-20 token standard. This is the coin itself, it was born out of a joke and refers to Elon Musk, Dogécoin, and the planet Mars. Dogelon Mars (ELON) promises to become an interplanetary currency among other extreme assumptions, clearly living up to its meme coin billing.

Additionally, according to Coingecko, the price of Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading at $ 0.000002016, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 650,540,230. As of this writing, the price of ELON has increased by over 3.80% in the past 24 hours. ELON can be traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKEx, KuCoin, ZT, gate.io, and BKEX.

3. The Sandbox (SAND)

The third crypto token of the week is The Sandbox (SAND). The sandbox is one of the blockchain-based virtual worlds that allow users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. Now, by merging the powers of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), The Sandbox creates a decentralized platform for the thriving gaming industry.





At the time of writing this article, The Sandbox price is trading at $ 1.75 with a 24 hour trading volume of $ 7,055,753,009. According to the Coingecko, The Sandbox circulating supply is 892,246,119.22 SAND. The SAND price has increased 48.06% in the last 24 hours.

4. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB is the DOGECOIN KILLER and will be listed on their own ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX). The Shiba Inu aims to be the Ethereum-based counterpart of Dogecoin’s Srypt-based mining algorithm. Additionally, SHIB is part of the dog-themed cryptocurrency swarm, which includes Baby Dogecoin (BabyDoge), Dogecoin (DOGE), JINDO INU (JIND), Alaska Inu (LAS) and Alaskan Malamute (LASM).

According to Coingecko, the price of SHIB was trading at $ 0.00006379, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7,755,009,721. In addition, the outstanding supply of SHIB is 549,095.51B SHIB. It can be traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, FTX, and Huobi Global.

5. Basic Attention Token (BAT)

The 5th top crypto token of the ween is a BAT. Basic Attention Token is the token that powers a new blockchain-based digital advertising platform designed to fairly reward users for their attention while enabling advertisers with a better return on their ad spend. The Primary Basic Attention Token is a payment token for running advertising campaigns through Brave Ads. BAT is an ERC-20 token, it is built on the Ethereum blockchain. BAT is therefore secured by a carefully tested proof-of-work (POW) consensus algorithm, backed by a large network of Etehreum miners.

As a result, the BAT price was trading at $ 1.08 with a 24 hour trading volume of $ 3,834,223,155. According to Coingecko, the price of BAT has increased by 29% in the past 24 hours. BAT can be traded on the best cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, Upbit, and FTX.