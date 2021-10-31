the United States condemns the “abominable attacks” of the junta in the west of the country

The junta, in power since the military coup in February, is accused of destroying more than 100 homes and Christian churches in Chin state, in western Burma.

Washington reacts to the abuses of the Burmese junta. The United States condemns “abominable attacks” of the junta in Chin state, in western Burma, where it is accused of having destroyed more than 100 homes and Christian churches, Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department announced on Sunday (October 31) .

“These heinous attacks show the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military to account and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights.”, he said in a statement.

“We condemn these brutal actions of the Burmese regime against people, their homes and places of worship, which demonstrate the regime’s total disregard for the life and well-being of the Burmese people.”, added the spokesperson.

Several local media and witnesses reported on Friday that the junta’s armed forces shelled the town of Thantlang in Chin state after a confrontation with local self-defense forces. According to residents, a fire then ravaged the city of 7,500 people, destroying dozens of homes and other buildings, including an office of the NGO Save the Children.





The military in power accused the People’s Defense Forces (PDF) of being behind the fire, citing two churches and 70 homes destroyed by fire.

Washington is also “deeply concerned about the intensification of military operations” in several parts of Burma, and calls on the junta to “immediately end the violence, release all those unjustly detained and put Burma back on the path to democracy”, Ned Price continued. Burma has been in chaos since the February military coup, which was followed by fierce repression.