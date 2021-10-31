The universal national service will reach 50,000 young people in 2022

The Secretary of State in charge of Youth and Engagement, Sarah El Haïry, wants to achieve this objective and “is making great strides towards generalization”.

“We are going to take a structuring step: 50,000 young people will do their universal national service next year», Confirms Sarah El Haïry, Secretary of State in charge of Youth and Engagement with the Journal du Dimanche. “For the first time, we are going to offer them three registration dates – in February, June and July – in order to allow more young people to experience this adventure. Those who were unable to participate last year will be informed as soon as registration opens on November 8», She explains. The first session was launched in 2019 with 2,000 volunteers. In 2020, the project could not be completed because of the pandemic, but a new start had taken place this summer with 15,000 young people.

“We are making great strides towards generalization. Ultimately, the project is for an entire age group to benefit from the SNU: more than 700,000 young people each year“, Promises the Secretary of State for whom the obligation of this national service”will have to go through a parliamentary debate, but not under this legislature“. The budget for this third edition will be 110 million euros “i.e. 2,200 euros per young person»Assures Sarah El Haïry who announces the recruitment of 80 additional people, but also the improvement of some«modules“, like this one “on sustainable development“Arguing that young people”wanted to take action, for example by collecting litter on the beaches“.

Other changes are expected, such as the strengthening of “training of adult supervisors so that they can better detect young people in distress“, But also a job”reinforced“”with associations, in priority neighborhoods and rural areas in particular, but also with departmental houses for people with disabilitiesTo attract a large number of young people, who are currently under-represented, to this SNU.

