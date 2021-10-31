the Vanuatu consul in Noumea is suspended following the case of

The suspension of Serge Alain Mahe comes after the discovery of two positive cases for Covid-19 after a repatriation of passengers on October 22. A flight that should have taken only freight. An investigation is underway.

Hilaire Bule, Gonzague de la Bourdonnaye and Caroline Moureaux

updated on October 31, 2021 at 12:49 p.m.



This is a case that has shaken the authorities of Vanuatu for 48 hours.

The Council of Ministers this week approved the suspension of the Vanuatu consul in New Caledonia, Serge Alain Mahe.

Archipelago Prime Minister Bob Loughman also ordered the Civil Service Commission to suspend the director of the National Disaster Management Office, Abraham Nasak, who is currently responsible for all incoming ships and flights on Vanuatu soil.







The case on the front page of the Port-Vila Daily Post

© Facebook



A Nouméa-Vila flight planned without passengers

The two men are suspended without pay pending a government investigation into the reasons why 18 passengers boarded the Air Vanuatu flight between New Caledonia and Vanuatu on Friday, October 22. A flight that was to be intended solely for freight.

Two positive cases among passengers

Of the 18 passengers on this flight, two tested positive for Covid-19 after their arrival. The two people are now in an isolation room at the Port Vila Central Hospital and one is said to have exhibited minor symptoms of Covid.

Until today, the Vanuatu government has not been able to confirm whether these two positive cases are Delta variant positive or not. The government’s slowness in announcing the official results of the two cases is causing fear among the population of Port Vila although health authorities have confirmed that there is no transmission among the local population.

A forged signature?

According to the first elements of the investigation, a signature authorizing passengers to take this flight would have been forged, without knowing by whom.

The government says it is determined to pursue the investigation to the end and strongly condemn those responsible for the falsification of the documents authorizing the 18 passengers to re-enter a flight exclusively dedicated to the transport of goods.