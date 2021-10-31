The years 2015-2021 were probably the hottest on record

In its annual report, the World Meteorological Organization “reveals that our planet is changing before our eyes”.

The seven years from 2015 to 2021 will likely be the hottest on record, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Sunday, describing a global climate entering “unknown ground“. This annual report on the state of the climate “reveals that our planet is transforming before our eyes“Commented UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres,”from the depths of the ocean to the peaks of the mountains, under the inexorable effect of melting glaciers and extreme weather phenomena, all over the planet, ecosystems and populations of the planet are under strain“.

The COP26 climate conference, which opened on Sunday for two weeks in Glasgow (Scotland) must “mark a decisive turning point for humanity as well as for the planet“, He added in a statement. Over the first nine months of 2021, the average temperature has gained around + 1.09 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era.

Due to the impact of a phenomenon, La Niña, which lowered temperatures at the start of the year, 2021 will not break records, but it is “likely»That it still ranks from 5th to 7th place. And may the last seven years be once again the hottest on record. The hottest remains 2016. The increase in average temperature over the last 20 years (2002-2021), for the first time, exceeds the symbolic threshold of + 1 ° C.

Nothing exceptional anymore

“Provisional figures show that the temperature trend remains upward. The fact that the 20-year average has exceeded + 1 ° C will strike the minds of COP26 delegates who aspire to keep the rise in temperatures within the limits set by the Paris AgreementCommented Stephen Belcher, UK Met Office scientist participating in the report.

The Paris Agreement aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit warming to well below + 2 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, if possible + 1.5 ° C. But with current trends, the UN climate experts (IPCC) have warned against the risk of reaching + 1.5 ° C around 2030 and the climate commitments of States lead to a catastrophic warming of 2.7 ° C. With + 1 ° C, the litany of disasters is already underway, as the WMO report shows. “Extreme phenomena are no longer exceptional», Underlines its president Petteri Taalas.

Exceptional heat waves

In 2021 alone, the world experienced exceptional heatwaves in North America and southern Europe, devastating fires in Canada and Siberia, a spectacular cold spell in the central United States, extreme precipitation in China. and in Western Europe, a drought causing famine in Madagascar.

“Disasters continue to impose heavy losses in human life and capital, reversing the development gains of countries“, Worries the report, noting in spite of everything a better preparation for these disasters. Adapting to the impacts of climate change is one of the issues at the heart of the discussions at COP26. This is necessary in particular in the face of rising ocean levels, which are accelerating under the effect of melting ice. The rate of this rise reached 4.4mm per year between 2013 and 2021, with a “record”In 2021.