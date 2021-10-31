Their life in Brittany, their couple … Karine Ferri and Yoann Gourcuff confide

Karine Ferri and Yoann Gourcuff opened the doors of their Breton house for the teams of the show “50 mn Inside”.

She is one of the favorite animators of the French. While she continues to promote her book “Une vie en balance” (released on October 7 by Robert Laffont editions), which looks back on her career as a TV presenter and which also talks about her private life, Karine Ferri was interviewed on Saturday 30th. October 2021 in the program “50 mn Inside” on TF1.

For the first time, the one who presents on the first channel the programs “Dance with the stars” and “The Voice”, or “Criminal Chronicles” on TFX, opened the doors of her family cocoon with her husband Yoann Gourcuff. The couple, who have been dating for ten years and who got married in 2019, live near Lorient in Brittany, the region where the former footballer is from. “At a time when we reveal a lot of things and where we show everything, it is true that we are rather very discreet with Yoann, and very modest. So yes, this is a great first, we never opened the doors to our house, ”said Karine Ferri.

“I love the shadow and the light”

In her book, the mother of Maël (5 years old) and Claudia (3 years old) confides in the balance she finds to lead a professional career in the capital, while focusing on her family life by Brittany. “The priority remains my children and my husband. Today, they have understood that mum also thrives in her work, and that in order to have a fully fulfilled mum (…), (she) also needed to find the sets. So I like to be here. I love the shade and the light, that’s really it, ”she added.

Yoann Gourcuff, for his part, spoke about their family life in his native region. “I am from here, even though I went to a training center at a very young age. But yes, I’m from the area, it’s kind of my roots, and I like being here, ”he said. “I didn’t know Brittany at all, and I got married to a Breton, so I got to know Brittany afterwards, and it’s true that I’m very attached to it. It’s authentic, ”continued Karine. She explained how the two organize themselves to reconcile family life and professional careers. “When Yoann was on the field and playing football, it was important for me to be close to him, to accompany him. So we’ve always been very cool about each other’s schedules, and then about career choices. I think that’s it, love, ”she concluded.

