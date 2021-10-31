These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

Like every week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for applications and mobile games for iOS and Android that normally pay a fee but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions, Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you read this article, some apps may have become chargeable again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it’s more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn’t specify how long the discount is valid for.

Little advice: find an interesting application, but you can’t really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way the app will be part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss an ephemeral promo.





Temporarily free Android applications on the Google Play Store

Android productivity / lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

QR / Barcode Scanner PRO ( € 2.39 ): This application can scan and read all types of QR code to display information such as text, URL, product, contact card, ISBN, calendar, location and many more;

This application can scan and read all types of QR code to display information such as text, URL, product, contact card, ISBN, calendar, location and many more; Accurate Weather Forecast ( € 4.09 ): Get accurate local weather forecasts to prepare for any weather conditions;

Get accurate local weather forecasts to prepare for any weather conditions; Unit Lab – Converter & Calculator (1 , 09 € ): A unit of measure and currency converter that supports the most popular units;

A unit of measure and currency converter that supports the most popular units; KING VPN for Android ( € 3.19 ): This VPN allows you to enjoy the freedom of the internet world without restrictions by changing your location;

This VPN allows you to enjoy the freedom of the internet world without restrictions by changing your location; File Manager Pro ( € 0.99 ): A very complete and efficient file explorer that stands out for its number of supported formats;

A very complete and efficient file explorer that stands out for its number of supported formats; Stark Resistance Band ( € 3.49 ): Work out at home with 23 exercises presented in HD videos. You can also create your own training and evolve at your own pace;

Work out at home with 23 exercises presented in HD videos. You can also create your own training and evolve at your own pace; Simple Quote Widget ( € 0.79 ): An application that allows you to create a widget that displays motivational quotes that you have chosen.

Temporarily free Android games on the Google Play Store

Cyber ​​Fighters: Legends of Stickman League RPG ( € 1.09 ): A shadow stickman-style RPG based on the cyberpunk theme that offers an excellent combination of action play, role-playing (RPG) and PvP;

A shadow stickman-style RPG based on the cyberpunk theme that offers an excellent combination of action play, role-playing (RPG) and PvP; TouchTouchPangPang ( € 0.69 ): An easy and fun puzzle just remove the identical blocks to advance;

An easy and fun puzzle just remove the identical blocks to advance; Timing Hero PV ( € 3.59 ): An RPG with innovative gameplay in which you will have to form a team of 3 heroes and fight other heroes with various skills;

An RPG with innovative gameplay in which you will have to form a team of 3 heroes and fight other heroes with various skills; Cartoon Craft ( € 1.49 ): In this strategy game, you have to save the world by facing zombies;

In this strategy game, you have to save the world by facing zombies; Becker cat’s adventures ( € 0.59 ): Play as Becker, a very confused cat who must find cans of tuna to ensure his calf and female are developing well;

Play as Becker, a very confused cat who must find cans of tuna to ensure his calf and female are developing well; Data Defense ( € 3.89 ): A minimalist tower defense game set in cyberspace. You will need to protect the servers from insects and viruses

A minimalist tower defense game set in cyberspace. You will need to protect the servers from insects and viruses Subway Jungle Run Surf Runner ( € 159.99 ): A real escape game in which you have to be reactive to avoid dangerous obstacles such as the train, sticks and to escape the temple guards.

Temporarily free iOS applications on the Apple App Store

IOS productivity / lifestyle apps temporarily free from the Apple App Store

Tubecasts ( € 2.29 ): This app allows you to play your favorite YouTube playlists and videos in energy efficiency mode with only audio, saving screen time and even mobile data;

This app allows you to play your favorite YouTube playlists and videos in energy efficiency mode with only audio, saving screen time and even mobile data; Wordnet Watch ( € 2.29 ): An offline thesaurus dictionary that helps to easily find words related to a specific word or phrase on your Apple Watch;

An offline thesaurus dictionary that helps to easily find words related to a specific word or phrase on your Apple Watch; KEV: White Balance Meter ( € 2.29 ): Turn your iPhone or iPad into a professional and easy-to-use light meter;

Turn your iPhone or iPad into a professional and easy-to-use light meter; Alloy – launcher and automator ( € 10.99 ): This application allows you to automate your daily activities. Whether you just need to open an app or automate your workflow, you can do it simply and with one click;

This application allows you to automate your daily activities. Whether you just need to open an app or automate your workflow, you can do it simply and with one click; Panostory Pro ( € 1.09 ): A photo collage maker that will allow you to record every great moment of your life and tell a moving story in pictures;

A photo collage maker that will allow you to record every great moment of your life and tell a moving story in pictures; Stride – Running Route ( € 1.09 ): This GPS application is particularly suitable for walking, running, hiking or cycling;

This GPS application is particularly suitable for walking, running, hiking or cycling; RetroChecker ( € 1.09 ): The ultimate app for retro video game collectors. With a database of over 66,000 games spanning a 156 platforms, it provides detailed information on current value, description, version history and offers box illustrations and screenshots. screen.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

mySolar ( € 5.49 ): Play as a god and create your own solar system by freely building your dream planets;

Play as a god and create your own solar system by freely building your dream planets; Tank Super Wars ( € 5.49 ): One of the most classic NES / FC tank fighting games of the 90s;

One of the most classic NES / FC tank fighting games of the 90s; PopStar with Undo ( € 3.49 ): A simple yet highly addicting puzzle game that will hold you back for hours without noticing it;

A simple yet highly addicting puzzle game that will hold you back for hours without noticing it; Hoops AR BasketBall ( € 4.99 ): Play basketball like a star everywhere with augmented reality;

Play basketball like a star everywhere with augmented reality; Block Drop Duel ( € 1.09 ): A classic action puzzle game in which you have to move the blocks as they fall to have a perfect fit;

A classic action puzzle game in which you have to move the blocks as they fall to have a perfect fit; Banana Racer – Moto Racing ( € 1.09 ): Play freestyle dirt motorcycle races with full speed challenges and be the fastest to win;

Play freestyle dirt motorcycle races with full speed challenges and be the fastest to win; Peppa Pig ™: Party Time (€ 3.49) : Recommended for small children, this app explores the wonderful world of Peppa Pig through many fun games, featuring popular characters, music and sound effects.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found more interesting promo apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your tips in the comments.