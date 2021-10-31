These companies recruiting as the holidays approach

To cope with the surplus of activity during the period leading up to the holidays, companies in the trade and logistics sectors are recruiting thousands of seasonal workers. Without too much difficulty.

With Christmas fast approaching, companies in the logistics and trade sectors are busy. As every year in this period, many of them recruit seasonal workers to cope with the classic boom in demand. There is no time to waste: the big rush should start on November 26 with the very popular Black Friday business operation.

This highlight for online commerce is eagerly awaited by Amazon, which announced at the end of September that it wanted to recruit some 12,000 seasonal workers in France to “prepare, pack and ship orders”. These are mainly contracts of two to four months, with the possibility of obtaining a permanent contract at the end.

Letter carriers, deliverers, sorting operators… To ensure the next step, La Poste plans to hire 6,000 people who will be tasked with processing and distributing 4 million parcels per day. The contracts, in CDD or interim to be filled throughout France will be spread “mainly over the period from November to December”, the company said.

Positions to be filled in traditional brands

The Fnac-Darty group is also anticipating this peak in activity by offering 2,800 jobs across the country. This reinforcement of the workforce “will allow the group to ensure both the management of its e-commerce and logistics platforms in an optimal manner, and to provide ever more advice and support in-store to these customers”, explains the company in a press release.

In detail, 800 fixed-term positions are available at Fnac and 500 at Darty for the logistics, sales and cashier trades. 1,200 jobs are also available in the group’s warehouses. Finally, 350 permanent contracts are offered at Darty, mainly in Ile-de-France, for positions as varied as chefs and sales managers, kitchen designers-sellers, delivery-installers and even after-sales service technicians.

As for JouéClub, 1,000 seasonal jobs are available to cope with the excess activity during the period preceding the end of the year holidays. In particular, the brand is looking for collaborators to ensure the reception of deliveries, the shelving of items and the assistance of customers in stores. “The considerable increase in attendance requires reinforcements to maintain the expected level of service. For this, seasonal workers are recruited to strengthen the permanent teams in stores, in warehouses and for online services,” said the specialist in toy.

The leisure sector, which relies heavily on Halloween and Christmas, also needs support. At the end of September, Parc Astérix was looking for 500 people to fill permanent, fixed-term and seasonal positions in hotels, restaurants, reception, sales, technical services and entertainment.





Little difficulty in recruiting seasonal workers

While certain sectors such as the hotel and catering industry are facing recruitment difficulties, seasonal positions in commerce and logistics for the end-of-year celebrations seem to easily find takers. “We do not expect any difficulties to date,” says one on the side of Fnac-Darty. “We have no particular problem. We are a training school, so we attract all types of profiles,” we confirm at Amazon.

Same observation at La Poste or at JouéClub who have no more difficulty in recruiting seasonal workers, in particular because many are those “who return from one year to the next”, underlines Franck Mathais, spokesperson for the teaches. But also because the short contracts offered do not require a high level of skills: the necessary training can be provided on site in a few days.

The situation seems a little more complicated at Chronopost who are looking for long-term drivers: “The recruitment problem is one of the subjects we are facing today”, recognizes Martin Piechowski, president of Chronopost. “Recruitment is quite an art. You have to know how to recruit, integrate, train employees, and promote them,” he adds, adding that the company has even recruited 500 people since the start of the year. year and a thousand in two years.

Towards wage increases?

The sectors most in tension will undoubtedly have no other choice than to increase salaries to attract candidates: “The sector will inevitably make a lot of efforts in the future”, underlines Martin Piechowski. In the hotel and catering industry, Umih recently proposed an increase in remuneration from 6 to 9% to alleviate the staff shortage.

In tourism, competitors MMV and VVF who are also betting on the winter season have instead chosen to forge a new partnership consisting of organizing a job dating at the end of each season to put seasonal workers in touch with site managers. Objective: to recruit 1,400 people on a long-term basis, including 300 work-study students. Among the most sought-after professions: waiters, cooks, housekeepers and receptionists. Many having left the profession during the health crisis.

Companies still easily recruiting seasonal workers for the holidays should not change their hiring conditions. For the time being, they are content to highlight their “strengths” by promising, as at Amazon, “remuneration above the minimum wage”, “bonus mechanisms” and “different time slots to reconcile certain family constraints”. At La Poste, they also praise “good working conditions with training for all newcomers” and “hiring remuneration of 10% higher than the minimum wage” for a postman.