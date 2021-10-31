These French people who still rely on diesel

A time the king of fuels in France, diesel is now totally outdated to the point that several manufacturers are removing these blocks and instead rely on electrification. Often accused of being more polluting than gasoline, which is however false since they meet the same Euro-6d full pollution standards as the latter, diesel nevertheless have undeniable advantages in certain uses, in particular long journeys. All this while almost systematically offering lower consumption than their unleaded counterparts, apart from hybridization. In this great waltz to “diesel-bashing” (the metropolis of greater Paris will for example ban Crit’Air 2 vehicles from 2024, which means the ban for diesel to drive there), here are the last examples of this kind threatened.

Citroën

Most city cars at the moment no longer offer diesel in their catalog. But Citroën is one of the resistance fighters, proof of this with the BlueHDi 100 of the small C3. Unsurprisingly, the rest of the range is therefore entitled to it too, whether we are talking about the C3 Aircross (110 and 120 hp), of the C4 (110 and 130 hp) or C5 Aircross. But the latter is to be satisfied with a 130 hp, the BlueHDi 180 having left the catalog for several months. For its part, the very recent C5X does without diesel altogether, preferring to bet everything on its plug-in hybrid engine to try to seduce companies. In terms of family vehicles, diesel is still preferred over Grand C4 Space Tourer (130 and 160 hp), Berlingo (100 and 130 hp) and SpaceTourer (145 and 180 hp) which makes a cross on the gasoline blocks.

The Citroën C3 exists with a BlueHDi 100. © Citroën

DS

The high-end French brand also has the choice of keeping some diesel in its ranks to satisfy customers who are not necessarily convinced by the electric or the plug-in hybrid. This type of engine is therefore found even on the smallest model in the range, the DS 3 Crossback in 100 and 130 hp. The DS4 and the DS7 Crossback both follow the same strategy of offering only one small diesel 130 hp for die-hards and big rollers, while the high powers are reserved for the plug-in gasoline hybrid. As for the large sedan DS 9, it is quickly seen since it does without it.

The DS 4 and the DS 7 crossback are available in BlueHDi 130 hp. © F. Camuzat

Peugeot

Group logic requires, Peugeot imitates Citroën with its city car. So the 208 shares its BlueHDi 100 with the C3, while the 2008 is available in BlueHDi 110 and 130. The new 308 content with the more powerful of the two, just like the 3008 and the 508, in sedan as in station wagon. Once again, this choice is explained by the desire to direct sales towards plug-in hybrid versions. To find a little more powerful diesel, you have to turn to the side of the 5008 who is one of the few to keep his BlueHDi 180 in addition to the 130. Like the SpaceTourer hit Chevrons, the Peugeot Traveler is available in 145 and 180 hp diesel, while the Rifter, cousin of the Berlingo, has to deal with diesel 100 or 130 hp.





The Peugeot 2008 exists in BlueHDi 110 and 130. © Alex Krassovsky

Renault

If there is one who likes to muddy the waters, it’s Renault, as the engine range is changing so quickly. At the writing of this article, the Clio exists again with fuel oil under the hood, the Blue dCi 100. On the other hand, the Captur does without it. The Megan end of life offers a unique Blue dCi 115 in sedan as in station wagon, which it shares with the Kadjar. The Arkana, Scénic and Grand Scénic only run on gasoline. On more upscale models, the Talisman and the Space exist with the Blue dCi 160 and 190, while the Koleos is entitled to a diesel of 185 ch. New Kangoo exists with a Blue dCi 95, while the Traffic has more powerful blocks, the Energy dCi 150 and 170.

The Renault Kadjar exists in dCi 115. © HAVERIC, Emir

If you are on the market for a diesel, you will have to take into account the traffic restrictions which are fast approaching in certain cities and closely monitor the catalogs of brands, which are constantly evolving according to the approvals. And if a large number of models are still available for the moment, they can disappear at any time!