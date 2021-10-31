These texts in which the actor overwhelms Jeane Manson

New twist in the Richard Berry affair! Indeed, The Parisian publishes the disturbing messages sent by the father to his daughter.

Richard Berry, more upbeat than ever!

In front of the cameras, Richard Berry’s daughter will only give one interview. By agreeing to answer the questions of Bruce Toussaint, she connects the revelations on the affair which opposes her to her father actor. More than ever, she seems sure of herself. It depicts a face of the actor that we never suspected. Little by little, the fans are dismayed and have to face the facts. They are nowhere near having the end of this dark story. Several months later, our colleagues from the newspaper The Parisian throw a paving stone in the pond. The content of private messages indicates a tsunami. What happened to see this as a turning point?

Two camps are formed

No need to recap Richard Berry’s career. He who has learned everything from Roger Hanin or Alexandre Arcady is a man respected by the public. Since the end of the pandemic and the reopening of theaters, he seemed happy to be able to practice his art on the stage. After a short hiatus and the non-broadcast of a TV movie on France 3, the tensions subside. Returning for his show honoring the most famous pleadings, he intends to thank those who support him through thick and thin. As for her daughter Coline, she cannot stand that he is still showing. The choice of this sensitive theme would almost give him nausea.

On the side of the family of Richard Berry, it is the hecatomb. His daughter Coline succeeded in rallying the cause of her cousin Marilou and her aunt Josiane. As for the mother, she does not go with the back of the spoon either. She claims to have been the victim of attacks of violence on the part of the actor. Little by little, the tongues loosen and paint a black portrait of the artist. How will he be able to bounce back and restore his image in the midst of these immense controversies?





Richard Berry ready for anything …

The police invited the various protagonists to tell their versions of the facts. An investigation is underway and no one knows whether or not it will lead to a trial. Anyway, Richard Berry’s daughter kept talking about the responsibility of her former mother-in-law. According to him, singer Jeane Manson would have been present at the time of these tragedies. How can you compare your painful memories of children with that of an adult in full possession of her means? Worse, Coline included in the late loop her grandma as well as her half-sister at the time, Shirel. They would know what was going on, but would not dare to speak out, for fear of reprisals.

In the newspaper columns The Parisian, we discover the argument of Richard Berry. Instead of it being a police source, it would come from messages received by Coline. According to him, he would also be a collateral victim and insists on having “Suffered the unconscious sexual freedom of Jeane Manson. “ When investigators asked him about it, he just remembers one “Excessive freedom with c * rps” but who did not have the one of” sexual ambiguity. ” Deeply hurt by the turn things have taken, he sums up his position by declaring himself “Desperate for the consequences” on the development of its elder.

2022, a decisive year for the Richard Berry affair

Richard Berry accused of incest by his daughter: the right of reply of the actor’s clan tonight exclusively in #TPMP ! Jeane Manson, also accused, and her lawyer will take the floor to respond to the accusations of Coline Berry Rojtman. Meet at 7.40 p.m. pic.twitter.com/ppYJrjQdHl – TPMP (@TPMP) February 3, 2021

Against all odds, he allegedly asked her for an apology. Will she accept them? For now, the main party has not responded to this scoop. We remember that from the first hours when the case was made public, Richard Berry had made a long forum on the Web. Will he devote himself to his work or will he relieve his conscience again? As for her ex, there is no doubt that she should come forward in the coming days. Continued on next issue!

