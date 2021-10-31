“They are clearly in their place” … Despite the defeat, the Lensois received a concert of praise in Lyon

At Parc OL,

“They’re the best team we’ve played against this season so far. They are well organized, strong, they play ball, they are not afraid, with good pressing. There are games we didn’t deserve to lose but maybe today we honestly didn’t deserve to win. Peter Bosz is certainly the nice guy absolute on the benches of Ligue 1 this season, but he is also illustrated by his unfailing sincerity since his arrival in Lyon. His more than supported compliments, intended for his evening opponent, whom OL beat in pain on Saturday (2-1), cannot therefore be a calculated communication posture.

Two months after having won without trembling in Monaco (0-2), and one month after an even more striking tour de force in Marseille (2-3), the Lensois have again shown themselves to the height, in front of more than 50,000 supporters at Parc OL. With no less than 18 shots attempted (including 10 on target), they pushed Anthony Lopes to put out an XXL match to prevent the Lyonnais from sinking. “This is the team that has put us in difficulty the most this season,” confirms midfielder Maxence Caqueret, in line with his coach.

🗨️ “They’re the best team we’ve played against. There are games we don’t deserve to lose, maybe today we don’t deserve to win” Peter Bosz pays tribute to Lensois after #OLRCL 👏 pic.twitter.com/C7FXjIqLZE – Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) October 30, 2021

“We missed more personality in the game”

When we know that OL have already stuck with PSG (3-2), that says a lot about the strong impression left by the Sang et Or, in their tactical scheme so well established with three central defenders and the two pistons hyperactive, Przemysław Frankowski and Jonathan Clauss. Houssem Aouar and Anthony Lopes complete the list for the evening praise concert. “It’s a very good team, playful and taking risks,” explains the author of Lyon’s second goal. “They are clearly in their place, they produce play and they are effective in all areas,” adds the OL goalkeeper, indisputable man of the match with his seven saves, including a small miracle in front of Gaël Kakuta (2-0 , 47th).

Back from injury, the lensois playmaker signed a decisive entry at half-time, with an assist in the key for Arnaud Kalimuendo (2-1, 61st). As skilful on the ball as he was against the microphones, he delivered a very different analysis of the Lyon tribute, and even of the unanimous enthusiasm around Racing in the world of French football.





It’s sad because we had to play ball from the start against a team like that and especially not to refuse the game. Today, the Lyonnais had control throughout the match technically. We missed more personality in the game. ”

“We have always played with a lot of intentions”

However, it seems to us that if there is one qualifier which fits perfectly with Franck Haise’s troops, it is “the personality”. The Lensois coach also confirms that the performance of Parc OL does not denote the remarkable current course, which still makes him the dolphin of PSG in Ligue 1.

“Apart from the first period in Montpellier (1-0), we always played with a lot of intentions,” says Franck Haise. There, we delivered a big match against a quality opponent. Not leaving with at least a small reward after this performance, that frustrates me a bit. “We understand, as we were still entitled to a model of consistency on the side of Racing.

🎙️ # LeDébrief after #OLRCL 💬 Franck Haise: “We take pleasure in what we do but we take more when we win” 💬 Seko Fofana: “What we remember tonight is that we must do more” pic.twitter.com/tbFM0Shwpl – Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) October 30, 2021

“The most important thing for us is to keep up quickly”

“We are always in our principles and our values, appreciates Jean-Louis Leca. We punctured the Lyonnais a lot of times on our ball outings. They weren’t even coming to pick us up on our six-meter raises. This way the Lensois impose their style of play, from the Vélodrome to the Parc OL, is necessarily fraught with meaning. So much so that after their 7th place as promoted last spring, they can legitimately nurture European ambitions.

“No, the most important thing for us is to maintain ourselves quickly, loose Gaël Kakuta, still in his posture of evening air conditioner. Having other ambitions is normal, but you have to do things in order. “No offense to the cautious ex-Amiénois, this group with long teeth (and +15 in the red zone) has yet everything to upset this pre-established order in Ligue 1.