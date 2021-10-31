“they shot him his life” “he is still traumatized” Thierry Beccaro confides in the after-effects of his childhood, the tweeters shaken

This Sunday October 31 in Seven to eight on TF1, Thierry Beccaro confided in his traumas as an abused child in a shock interview. The opportunity to reveal to the public its great weaknesses and its addiction to drugs. Sincere confidences that have touched Twitter people a lot.

Screen capture TF1 direct / Seven to eight

After Amel Bent’s moving testimony about her miscarriage last week, the portrait of Seven to eight was this Sunday October 31 dedicated to Thierry Beccaro. On the occasion of the release of his book My own resilience, on his traumatic childhood with a violent father and the addictions it engendered, the former TV host agreed to answer the very intimate questions of Audrey Crespo-Mara. Dressed in black and with frightened eyes seeming to relive every scene told, he remembered the constant terror he grew up in: “I was the cutest little boy … But my only fear was that my sister was there, I begged her not to pee on her panties so as not to upset him. The very simple fear, you don’t know why all of a sudden this is falling on you. It wasn’t the little spanking, it ‘ was the beating “.





The host also portrayed all the unpredictability of this father being able to go from punches to words of love. “After the beatings he could come and kiss me in bed and say ‘I love you’. It was Machiavellian, terrible. That too shatters you, there it drives you crazy …”. On twitter, this story gave rise to many revolted comments, well aware that many children suffer the same fate.

But what also caused a lot of reaction, it is also the consequences of this abused childhood in the life of Thierry Beccaro still decades later. Despite a ten-year psychoanalysis, he spoke of this fear which is “there all the time”. “If you only knew how fear has accompanied me and still accompanies me. Fear of going to a party, of taking a plane, […] to engage etc. All that you miss because of it … “. As well as his inability to” access happiness and recklessness “and to cope with conflicts, which” plunge him into infinite sadness. “

With great humility, he also explained that he had developed an addiction to anxiolytics following severe depression. Products that he always keeps with him in case of need, but which he would like to be able to do without today. A double sentence that deeply affected Internet users, some of whom wished to show him their affection without delay.