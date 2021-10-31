Thierry Henry criticizes again the use of Messi!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

Sunday evening after the match between OM and PSG (0-0), Thierry Henry did not understand why Mauricio Pochettino persisted in placing Lionel Messi on the right wing of the Parisian attack, believing that it is much more useful in the axis. If the Parisian coach had replied that La Pulga could play “everywhere”, the 1998 World Champion again questioned the positioning of the six-fold Golden Ball last night against Lille (2-1).

Henry advises Pochettino

On Prime Video, the top scorer in the history of the France team revealed that it was important for the players to take the depth if Messi was aligned in false number nine, which was the case last night: “When you play with Messi in false nine, someone has to take the depth. When there is a false 9, there must be real calls … We have seen Wijnaldum do it 3 or 4 times, but for him and the rest of the team, someone has to take the depth …To say that Kylian Mbappé’s absence was worrying is an understatement.



