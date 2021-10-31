this streamer breaks the record for the most viewers held by Squeezie

For the teams of Z Event, the year 2021 could well be the year of all records. After having surpassed a historical record five hours after its inception, we learn that the new edition was also an opportunity for a streamer to surpass that of the largest number of viewers, formerly held by the videographer Squeezie.

France’s record

Definitely, this Z Event 2021 should go down in history. After a booming start that saw the band of 52 streamers brought together by ZeratoR and Dach to break a historic record, it’s the turn of one of them to beat a new record: that of the greatest number of viewers gathered on a single French stream.

This is the streamer Inoxtag, whose real name is Inès Benazzouz, who has just gathered 450,000 viewers on his steam with the Mexican actress Andrea Pedrero. Member of the Team Crouton collective, he is known in particular thanks to his streams on Fortnite. The previous record holder was Squeezie, who gathered 390,000 people on January 31, 2019 for his version of the play Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare.

The streamer blew up his joy, visibly making his vocal cords suffer even more. Congratulation !

At any rate, this record deeply marked Internet users, who congratulated the streamer for his performance.

Inoxtag which brings back a Mexican final level ldc and which smashes the record of viewer at the same time pic.twitter.com/1ZbcJYLcK5 October 31, 2021

So is Inox going to beat the record of viewers on twitch in France, whereas it is basically a youtube streamer? Giga crack October 31, 2021

Inoxtag who continues to shout for us to donate to the association when it has more votes pic.twitter.com/Uhu1jHO4rO October 31, 2021

INOXTAG RECORD FRENCH THE CLASSIC ud83c udf89 ud83c udf89 ud83c udf89

October 31, 2021

UNBELIEVABLE ! ud83d ude31@Inoxtag is bringing together more than 450,000 people on its live Twitch during the #ZEVENT. FRANCE ud83c uddeb ud83c uddf7 record! 450,000 people is: 7 Stade Velodrome

10 Parc des Princes

5 Stade de France Insane ud83e udd2f pic.twitter.com/CPm0L3Ot8a October 31, 2021

Inoxtag just broke the French viewer record with a Twitch channel that isn’t even a Twitch partner King of the world October 31, 2021

Go from Fortnite videos in slibard in his room to a magnificent studio at Webedia then beat the French record of Viewers Twitch in a charity live, hats off Mr. @Inoxtag ud83d udc4f October 31, 2021

Well done to #ZEVENT, soon 4 million euros collected, it’s still crazy (and not finished)! Not to mention Inoxtag’s FR record with more than 400,000 viewers ud83d ude33 ud83c udf89 pic.twitter.com/SnRv0OWsEK October 31, 2021

However, the content of the Inoxtag stream was not to everyone’s liking. Indeed, streamer Ultia, also present at the Z Event 2021, expressed her exasperation.

It is scandalous what is happening. And we applaud him? And we applaud someone, because everyone is fetishizing her, sexualizing her, because she doesn’t speak French, because she understands nothing, and she smiles stupidly, and he continues to make jokes … But that doesn’t make anyone laugh! It doesn’t make me laugh, it only makes misogynists laugh. And then to say: “It’s a joke!” Ah, but under cover of a joke, we can say things about it. Homophobic things, sexist things, racist things, worry that under cover of jokes, there are plenty of them who say stuff.

Visibly sympathetic to Ultia’s arguments, Inoxtag apologized publicly on his sister’s stream. The latter then clarified in front of her viewers that she had no problem with Inoxtag. Whatever one thinks of the content of the stream of the young Inoxtag, this record is still quite impressive.