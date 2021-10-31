this unexpected kiss between Tayc and Fauve Hautot that will leave you speechless!

The eleventh season of “Dance with the stars” is definitely a lot of ink. It has now been seven weeks that the couples have formed and try to convince the jury by combining emotion and technique on the floor of “Dance with the stars”. For some, it’s a success! Just like Tayc, who teams up with the beautiful and sulphurous Fauve Hautot.

In addition to igniting the floors of DALS every week, the duo have created a very strong bond. So much so that some Internet users began to wonder about the nature of their relationship. It must be said that at each of his speeches in the media, Tayc is full of praise for his dancer. “She looks a lot like me. She has a very harshness in her way of being and imposes a great rigor on herself. She’s like a teacher who expects a lot from you. She doesn’t even need to get upset, you can tell energy. What she releases. She has a great desire to explode everything and makes me feel it. But she is very pedagogue and in a good mood “, estimates the singer with” Télé Loisirs “.

“Alchemy level there is no better”





The same goes for Fauve Hautot. “When he’s on the floor, I think he’s got fire in his eyes and I love it. As soon as we dance together, it’s two energies that come together in one and I find that quite powerful. ‘It’s great to share that with a male partner! ”, she explains in“ Gala ”.

The proximity between Tayc and Fauve Hautot was seen again during the last premium of “Dance with the stars” broadcast Friday, October 29, 2021 on TF1. While they were dancing a very caliente jive, Tayc and Fauve Hautot exchanged an unexpected kiss during their performance. A kiss that did not escape viewers! “Do you kiss, the people are at their end”, “Fawn who asks Tayc if he has ever been in love, lol we see you Fauve eh…”, “Volunteer or not?”, “Alchemy level there is no better, how they look at each other it’s crazy “,” I saw a kiss between Tayc and Fauve during their service? “, can we read on Twitter.

