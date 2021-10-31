Three French climbers missing after avalanche near Everest in the Himalayas

Research will start this Monday, November 1. Three French climbers disappeared after an avalanche hit their location not far from Mount Everest in Nepal, a local newspaper reported on Sunday (October 31st).

The three men are part of the National Alpinism Excellence Group (GEAN), the mountaineering elite within the Federation. They are part of a group of young athletes who left on September 30 in the Khumbu region (Everest region), to climb several peaks between 5 and 6,000 meters above sea level located south of Ama Dablam (6,814 m ), she says.

According to FranceInfo, among the missing, two 27-year-old men are from Chambéry and Briançon. They are accompanied by their coach, a 34-year-old from Nice

A helicopter and a team dispatched to the site

The three missing climbers had left since October 24 for a climb to a summit near Ama Dablam and the last telephone contact with them dates back to October 26, according to FFCAM.

A helicopter chartered by the federation carried out a reconnaissance on Saturday and spotted “traces of ascent as well as debris from a large avalanche in the face”. “Today Sunday, October 31, a helicopter with a rescue team is dispatched to try to find any survivors”, adds the FFCAM.