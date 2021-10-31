three French climbers missing in an avalanche near Everest

A Himalayan newspaper announces the disappearance of three French climbers after an avalanche near Mount Everest, Nepal. An official from the Tourism Ministry told the newspaper that these climbers did not apply for permission, which is mandatory before embarking on a climb.

Three French climbers disappeared after an avalanche hit their location not far from Mount Everest in Nepal, a local newspaper reported on Sunday. The climbers, whose names are unknown, were attempting to climb a peak of around 6,000 meters near Everest, according to theHimalayan Times. Rescue workers found their tents and mountaineering equipment on Sunday morning, according to the newspaper. An official from the Tourism Ministry told the newspaper that these climbers did not apply for permission, which is mandatory before embarking on a climb.





Authorities notified by families

The search was launched when authorities were contacted by the families of the climbers, worried they had no news. The diary does not give further details.

Mountaineers have started coming to Nepal again, after a complete shutdown last year due to the pandemic that devastated the economy of the country of 30 million people, which is heavily dependent on tourism. Nepal reopened the country to tourists in September, exempting those who are vaccinated from quarantine.