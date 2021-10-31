three military forts converted into luxury hotels off Portsmouth

The Solent Forts, planted in the English Channel, are for sale. With a rich history dating back to Victorian times, they have been transformed into luxury hotels.

Wedged between the harbor town of Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight, these circular buildings are shaped like a lifeline. However, these are three military forts with a troubled history. Closed for decades, these unattractive-looking stone monsters hide some of the kingdom’s finest and most luxurious hotels. Spa, casino and champagne bar, the essence of vice and pleasure is available on these platforms.

Owned by Clarenco LLP, these three forts could experience a new lease of life. The company decided to sell all three platforms at once. New breath for hotels or total privatization of these immense buildings, their future is now in abeyance.

160 years of history

Built in the second half of the 19th century, these forts are commissioned by the Royal Commission for the Defense of the United Kingdom. Lord Palmerston, Prime Minister at the time, carried the project and gave the buildings his name for a time. The British statesman then sought to defend the south of England from invasions from outside, particularly from France. He built several forts on land and sea, starting with the neighboring Isle of Wight. In Portsmouth Bay, the three forts saw the light of day in the mid-1860s. When they opened, they were criticized for their anachronistic appearance, as Napoleon III’s France had ceased to be a threat for years.

However, these three maritime bunkers proved to be very useful during the two world conflicts. Rearmed in 1914, the forts help Great Britain to counter any German offensive, mainly during World War II. When the conflict was over, the buildings lost importance and were slowly abandoned by the army.

Conferences, hotels and spa

After decades of decrepitude, the No Man’s Fort, the furthest from the coast, is the first to be transformed from 1984. It is today an ultra-private residence, at a time “event space, training center, casino, spa and much more » as described on the website promoting forts. Very high-end conference and seminar rooms are also available, for companies that can afford them. The operating company is asking for 5 million euros to acquire the fort, a price to be discussed.

The Spitbank Fort is the smallest, but the most luxurious. Listed for a whopping 4.8 million euros, this fort contains nine luxury suites, a sauna, a heated rooftop swimming pool, a games room, a champagne bar and a wine cellar. The only fort currently in use, it is possible to privatize one of the four reception rooms for a wedding or an anniversary. In the midst of this luxury and these astronomical sums, the fort promises a stay “Child free”, prohibited for children. A luxury that is priceless.

Low-cost solution compared to these two strong twins, the Horse Sand Forts is only for sale for around 900,000 euros. Less luxurious and abandoned for decades, it still offers 100 rooms and living spaces. However, major renovations are needed.

