three young French mountaineers missing

At the end of their apprenticeship, 8 members of the 2019-2021 class of GEAN left on September 30 for Nepal, in the Khumbu region (Everest region), to climb several summits between 5 and 6,000 m. altitude located south of Ama Dablam (6,814 m). The team is perfectly united and trained; In addition to the two coaches, several members have in the meantime started or completed the high mountain guide diploma.

After a period of several days of acclimatization, the group defined the achievable objectives according to the climatic conditions of each side. All the climbs are carried out in alpine style, that is to say quickly with the objective of spending as little time as possible in the face. Several roped parties are then formed to allow each one more efficiency in the climbs. The famous north face of Cholatse (6,441m) was one of the planned objectives (and was reached by one of the roped parties).





In this context, three mountaineers from the team have left since October 24 to climb a chute on the west face of Mingbo Eiger (6,017 m), a summit close to Ama Dablam. They had planned 4 days for this ascent. After a whole day of scouting with binoculars to assess the snow conditions and ensure the weather window, they decide to embark on the ascent. On the evening of the 26th, contact was established by satellite phone from the bivouac where the climbers were installed: the first day of climbing went smoothly.

Without news since, the FFCAM decides to charter a helicopter with a very seasoned pilot, who carried out a reconnaissance on the spot Saturday, October 30. He spotted the traces of ascent as well as the debris of a large-scale avalanche in the face.

Today Sunday, October 31, a helicopter with a rescue team is dispatched to try to find any survivors.

The FFCAM is fully mobilized to allow teams dispatched specifically to the site to carry out searches at this altitude. We work alongside families to support them and inform them as well as possible of the progress of research.