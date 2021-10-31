Tour de France, paternity, pressure for the world title … Alaphilippe tells his story

Julian Alaphilippe gave this Sunday an exceptional interview at the RMC Sport Show. The two-time reigning world champion in cycling confided in his performance, fatherhood and all the emotions experienced during the 2021 season. The Frenchman also unveiled his program and his goals for 2022.

Julian, are you happy to spend a few days in France after so many days abroad during the season?

It is true that I have less opportunity to come there apart for the Tour or for stage reconnaissance. There is also Paris-Nice or when I say hello to the family. It’s true that the schedule is always full and I have less and less time to enjoy. This makes me happy and I’m happy.

In your autobiography to be published in November, you tell of this fabulous year 2021 when you became a father while wearing the jersey of world champion. How long has it seemed to you since your first title?

No no, it just happened very quickly. I had a lot of demand to do things and also to please the public. There have been many requests. For me, making this book was a bit of a way of transcribing on paper all that I have felt throughout this year rich in emotions. There have been a lot of changes. Personal with the birth of my little one and professional with great victories, ups and downs, and the rainbow jersey. It was a way to leave a mark on this incredible year and to please the reader.

Why did you need to write, did you want to connect with your audience?

It was already close to my heart that it was me who told it in my own words. I didn’t want it to be the photos you already find on social networks or the internet. There it was really a way of speaking without filter and without removing the bad moments. From the beginning of the book, there is the passage of Liège-Bastogne-Liège where I lose the race by making mistakes. There are lots of little things that really come from me and it also speaks of the bike, my season, my little one and Marion who accompanies me on a daily basis. There are good times and bad times. There is a bit of everything because it is a year that will have marked me a lot. It was important to leave a mark in this way.

“I also put a kind of pressure on my shoulders”

Your book has also served you as therapy in a way. Does it feel good?

I may not say everything but it is sure that there are a lot of things. I didn’t want to filter or hide the bad times. We all have them and there were some for me too this year with disappointments. It went rather well throughout the year and it was a pleasure to exchange throughout the year after each race to debrief and write what I could feel or do beautiful photos and share moments. In the end, it’s really nice to see this in a book.

After a heavy rainbow jersey in 2021, will next season’s jersey be less heavy?

I hope so anyways. I hope because casually I learned to run with the rainbow jersey. I learned to wear it every day in training and during all the stress that goes with it. I also put a kind of pressure on my shoulders to always want to make it shine and always want to give the maximum.

We know that it is not always easy. It’s not easy to perform well from the first race in February to the last in October. You also need to know how to take a step back. With this jersey you always want to be good and not to disappoint yourself or your teammates and supporters.

Julian Alaphilippe © Icon Sport

Maybe that’s where I will take a step back next season and appreciate what I have achieved. It was a dream to go for the world title once. A second time it was something I had never imagined. I already want to savor it all and then do what I know how to do: give the maximum on the bike without always wanting to put pressure on myself. Hope it goes better.

Do you think you have been watched by your opponents even more since you became world champion?

I am not a terror or a threat but on the other hand my opponents know that I always dynamite the race and that something can happen. I am a runner who likes to attack and when there has been movement. I am like this. Afterwards, the looks have not necessarily changed. Of course we have a little less freedom with the rainbow jersey. We are immediately much more watched but I was already before. It hasn’t changed much. It was more of something that came from me always wanting to do better. It can be a quality but it can sometimes cost victories and make mistakes. You have to stay calm as I knew how to be and enjoy.





Alaphilippe unveils his goals for 2022 and on the Tour

What are your goals for the year 2022 after this second world title?

Last year I wanted to try to juggle the Flandrian and Ardennes Classics which follow one another. I realized that it was possible to do it. But being 100% on both is not easy. What will change for the first part of next season will be to stay focused on the Ardennes Classics. These are the races that suit me the best. Even though I loved discovering the Tour of Flanders, it is a race that I will come back to do while being at 100% and being ready to give the maximum to play for victory. Getting ready for the Flèche Wallonne or Liège-Bastogne-Liège at the end of April and winning the Tour of Flanders is a bit difficult. Next year I will stay in the Ardennes. Then the Tour de France will be there quickly and we’ll see.

Exactly, do you think you will win or even illustrate yourself in the Tour de France 2022?

It is sure that it is a course that is very popular because it is difficult to predict a scenario. I like it when it’s like that. There are completely different playing fields. Already in the first week with a stopwatch, stages of curbs or punchers or cobblestones and the mountain that will follow one another.

So much can happen in the first week and in the first part of the Tour. It’s hard to predict a script and it’s something that I really like. When I say that, I am not thinking of the general classification. I’m just thinking about making good stages and trying to win. A lot of things are going to happen and that will make the Tour interesting, I hope so. That’s what I mean when I explain that I like the Tour route. There are also very difficult stages with the high mountains which will be very complicated. I’m not making too many plans yet. I will wait to recognize certain stages to go and set myself clearer objectives.

Are you sometimes tired of being asked to win the Tour? Do you think that devalues ​​your other wins a bit?

No, but after that, you have to live with it. That’s part of the game. Obviously, people are expecting a next winner of the Tour de France who is French. It would be good and for us too. For French cycling, after so many years, that would be great. I also dream of doing it. But we must not forget that the seasons are long. There are also other races even if the Tour de France is above all else. I also want to be 100% efficient on the Classics.

Julian Alaphilippe on the Tour de France 2019 © Icon Sport

Races make me dream like other Monuments that I dream of winning. There are plenty of things to do. These are different things than racing to win the Tour de France. I am not even able to answer the question of whether I am physically capable of it.

This is why I do not take my head too much. I stay focused on the goals I set for myself. If one day I feel that I want to take the start of the Tour de France with the ambition of trying to make the general classification, I will. I want to keep this little bit of uncertainty. This is what makes me want to move on. Sacrificing everything from next year to tell myself that I’m aiming for the Tour, I don’t want to.

In your book, you also tell about the moments of life together after the other riders of the Deceuninck-Quick Step team. Was it important to you?

I wanted to insist on this point because it is a very important part for me this relationship with my teammates. It really is a state of mind that makes all the difference in the races. To take the example of Dries Devenyns, we are friends in addition to being teammates on the bike. When he refused the Belgian selection for the world championship, it showed all his class and the friendship he has for me.

We ride together all year round and since he knew I had a chance to win, he didn’t want to ride against me. It touched me enormously when I learned that he had refused the selection. It is in the image of the character, it is a great man. Am I proud to have a teammate like him? It helps to surpass oneself on the bike.

Your rainbow year begins after your daddy dies and ends after your son is born. How have you changed as a man?

I feel much more accomplished. Becoming a dad was also a great moment. I am the happiest. It puts everything in perspective. From a professional point of view, to have been looking for the first title it was a satisfaction even if I did not have time to savor. My second title I had not imagined. In a short time I will resume training to prepare for next season.

It’s a bit like that my life. At the moment it’s still full and I might have a little more time to realize when it will end. For the moment I like this rhythm and I prefer to continue to give everything. I also want to enjoy my little one so it gives me a lot of energy for the future.