TPMP: Raquel Garrido dezinced by Laurence Sailliet: “You destroy the show!” (VIDEO)

It was time for explanations on Friday, October 29 on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste”. Raquel Garrido found his “best enemy” Eric Naulleau, at the origin of his absence Thursday evening in “Balance your post”. Before the start of the show in the second part of the evening, the ex-spokesperson for Jean-Luc Mélenchon and “La France insoumise” had tweeted: “I regret to inform you that I will not be at Balance Your Post this evening. I had asked for a change of behavior following the tensions between Eric Naulleau and me. The prod informed me that the conditions for my presence on the show were not met for tonight“.

Tired of this perpetual quarrel between these two chroniclers, Cyril Hanouna hoped to reconcile them. But things did not go as hoped … Raquel Garrido was quick to draw, criticizing the quality of the debates of “Balance your post”: “I don’t think the show is doing well. And besides, you will notice that the big difference between the first extracts and the last one, is that in the first case, Eric was a co-columnist with me, at the end he is an animator and that changes everything! It changes everything for the other hosts, for the viewers. Me when I started Libra your post, I loved being there, we were a gang“, launched the partner of Alexis Corbière.





Before answering his colleague, Eric Naulleau had the support of Laurence Sailliet, a regular worker in the construction industry. She was not kind to Raquel Garrido. “You don’t realize the behavior you have, how hateful it is for all of us, because you are trashing the show! Last week, it was terrible because you pick on him because it bothers you that he’s a host. Maybe you want to be in her shoes, I don’t know. You can’t hold our show hostage at all. We are a team, all the people who produce behind, all the people who take care of us, and wreck the show… I swear to you, we didn’t know where to go“, lamented the columnist.

For his part, Eric Naulleau added a layer by torpedoing his colleague. “You spoil all the meetings you attend. I don’t know why, because you certainly don’t have the sense of debate. Because you have claimed my place several times, so you are both judge and party, so obviously when we ask for someone’s place we say that he does not do the job well or that he is a supporter“, he asserted. For reconciliation, it will be necessary to wait …

