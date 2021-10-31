Transavia and Algeria to the aid of the Air France-KLM group

Like all airlines in the world, the Air France-KLM group experienced areas of financial turmoil between 2019 and 2020 due to travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Franco-Dutch group succeeded in recovering the slope during the summer of 2021 with a positive operating result. This transition to green for Air France is only made possible thanks to the considerable contribution of its low-coast company Transavia.

Indeed, Air France-KLM has just signed its first positive quarter since 2019. For the period from July to September, the Franco-Dutch group published an operating result of 132 million euros, reports the French daily La Tribune. in its October 29 edition.

The Air France-KLM group has taken advantage of its low-coast Transavia

Air France-KLM has almost doubled its number of passengers and its turnover. Its fill rates have risen and its unit revenue has significantly improved, adds the same source, which specifies that the performance of Air France-KLM would still have been much more contrasted without the performance of Transavia, the low-coast company. of the group, which generates more than three-quarters of the group’s operating profits.

The July-September 2021 period ended with a net loss of 192 million euros for Air France-KLM, which is a significant improvement compared to the 1.5 billion euros lost in each of the two previous quarters. . During the first nine months of 2020, the group had already lost 3.4 billion euros and even 4.5 billion over the year, according to the Tribune.





Very profitable service to Algeria for Air France and Transavia

Above all, Air France-KLM kept its promise of a positive gross operating profit and returned to operating profit of 132 million euros. This is largely due to the good performance of the group’s low-cost company, Transavia, which took advantage of its many destinations operated during the summer season, according to the same source.

It must also be said that Air France, and its subsidiary Transavia, which both operate in Algeria, have succeeded in making profitable their services between France and Algeria thanks to their strategy. Indeed, these two companies use large aircraft for its services with Algeria. They operate with Boeing 777-300s with a capacity of 468 to 472 seats instead of their usual medium-haul A320 and B737 type with less than 200 seats.

This offensive by the Franco-Dutch group enabled Air France and Transavia to transport a large number of travelers between France and Algeria, particularly during the summer period, and thus to replenish the group’s cash registers. Especially since Air France offers tickets at very high prices, which can reach 1200 euros. What cushion the effects of the health crisis on the cash flow of the company, according to many observers.