Two-year-old Afghan child reunites with family in UK

A two-year-old Afghan boy, injured in a bombing in late August near Kabul airport during the evacuation operation after the Taliban seized power, has been reunited with his family in the United Kingdom, the government said. government. The little boy, Mohammad Raza, arrived in the UK on Friday after being granted a visa by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, his services said in a statement.

Afghanistan: more than half of the population soon in a situation of acute food insecurity

The child was able to join the UK as part of its relocation program with others “Vulnerable Afghans“And received the support of a medical team from the Royal Air Force, the British Air Force, underlines the text.





Continued UK involvement

“I am proud that the UK was able to reunite Mohammad, an innocent victim of a heinous terrorist attack, with his familyIn the UK, said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. “Throughout the evacuation from Afghanistan, we worked day and night to help as many people as possible and Mohammad’s story proves that our involvement continues.“, For her part underlined the Minister of the Interior Priti Patel.

Saturday, London had already announced the arrival the day before of 29 Afghans from the LGBT + community, threatened in their country by the return to power of the Taliban.

The UK evacuated more than 15,000 people during the Kabul airlift in the two weeks following the return to power of the Taliban in mid-August, including nearly 8,600 Afghans eligible for its relocation and aid program. Afghans who worked with the British.

