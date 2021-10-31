U.S. and Chinese diplomats to meet in Rome on Sunday

American Antony Blinken, in Rome, October 30, 2021. ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Tensions are high between the two largest economies in the world. The United States and China clash in several areas, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the Covid-19 pandemic. So many subjects that can be discussed between the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, Sunday, October 31, on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers China and the United States on the path to a less confrontational dialogue

This meeting is on Mr. Blinken’s Sunday agenda, the US State Department announced. This is only the second of the two men. The previous one had taken place in March, in Alaska, and the Chinese delegation had reprimanded the American side in front of the television cameras.

Earlier this week, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave China Telecom America sixty days to shut down its services on American soil, where the Chinese company has had a presence for twenty years. Beijing reacted by denouncing a “Malicious repression” with a measure that “Compromises the atmosphere of cooperation” between the two countries.





The thorny issue of Taiwan

Chinese Wang Yi, in Rome, October 30, 2021. RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / REUTERS

The passes of arms have multiplied in recent days between China and the United States over the fate of Taiwan, an island which enjoys a democratic system and has its own government, currency and army. . However, the territory did not proclaim formal independence. Beijing threatens to use force if it does.

Read the decryption: Article reserved for our subscribers The United States in the face of Taiwan’s defense dilemma

This week, the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, confirmed the presence on her territory of a small number of American soldiers who had come to train her army and said she did ” confidence “ to the United States to defend its island against China.

Antony Blinken also aroused the ire of Beijing by pleading Tuesday in favor of a “Meaningful participation” of Taipei in UN bodies and on the international scene.

President Joe Biden also asserted that the United States had ” commitment ” to defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese attack, seeming to break with “Strategic ambiguity”, although his team subsequently denied any policy changes.

Read the decryption: Article reserved for our subscribers Xi Jinping’s absence from the G20 and COP26, a symbol of Chinese isolation