UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING – International taxation: in what way the agreement at the G20 in Rome constitutes a fiscal big bang?

After much bargaining and concessions, the heads of state and government of the G20 gave Rome the final green light on Saturday for a historic tax reform which aims to tax multinationals more equitably and to establish a minimum tax rate worldwide by 15% from 2023.

“For four years, I have been fighting to implement an international taxation of at least 15% for multinational companies. Tonight, we are there!”, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Saturday evening.

“Today, all the heads of state of the G20 approved a historic agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax,” said Janet Yellen, the US Secretary of the Treasury.

“It’s a great success, a clear signal of fairness,” added German Chancellor Angela Merkel. But what will this international tax agreement change?

• Which are the signatory countries?

The agreement brings together 136 countries and autonomous territories, representing 90% of world GDP. It was the late rallying of Ireland, Hungary and Estonia, who had been reluctant until then to put their initials on the text, which unlocked the negotiations. There are also territories often considered as tax havens, such as Jersey, Bermuda or the Cayman Islands.

Of the 140 countries and territories associated with the negotiations, only four are missing: Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. In addition, some sixty countries were not involved in the negotiations.

The OECD has posted a map which identifies the countries concerned.

• How will multinationals be taxed?

The first part of the project, which consists in taxing companies where they make their profits, regardless of their head office.

This measure especially hits the American internet giants, the famous Gafa (Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple), inclined to practice tax optimization by establishing their headquarters where taxation is lowest (as in Ireland), this which allows them to pay derisory taxes in relation to their income.

• What is minimum tax?

Concretely, all the countries concerned have undertaken to set a minimum tax rate of 15% for multinationals with a turnover of at least 750 million euros.

In addition, a State may tax the foreign profits of one of its national companies which would have been taxed abroad at a rate lower than 15%, in order to compensate for the difference. The objective is to align national taxes to limit the tax optimization operated by multinationals.





The introduction of a minimum tax of 15% is a radical change for the GAFAs who had all chosen Ireland (and its tax rate of 12.5%, one of the lowest in the world) to install their European headquarters.

With this minimum and global rate, the aim is to put an end to tax competition which has led to a drastic drop in tax revenue from companies since the mid-1980s. A politically untenable situation at a time when the funds of States have been emptied by the Covid-19 pandemic while, on the contrary, the digital giants are posting huge profits.

• How much could this tax earn?

These 136 countries and territories could generate around 150 billion euros in additional revenue per year from 2023, including 4 billion for France.

• 15% is a lot?

The perimeter as well as the amount of the minimum tax are considered insufficient by some emerging countries, especially since the average corporate tax rate in the world is now 22%, against 50% in 1985.

Argentina had thus pleaded for a rate of 21%, or even 25%, to fight “tax evasion by multinationals”.

For Gabriela Bucher, from the NGO Oxfam, a minimum rate of 15% is “far too low” if we want to fight against “recourse to tax havens”. The Attac association estimates for its part that “the benefit to be expected from this measure is marginal in the short term” and that a rate at 25% “would have constituted a major advance”.

But we had to come to terms with refractory countries. Ireland has thus waived its very low corporate tax of 12.5% ​​against the assurance that the future minimum rate will remain stuck at 15%. Previously, there was talk of a rate of “at least 15%”.

• Towards a redistribution of profits

The agreement also provides for the redistribution of 20 to 30% of the “surplus” profits of the hundred largest and most profitable multinationals (more than 20 billion euros in turnover), for the benefit of the so-called “countries of the world”. market “, in which they do business without having a presence there. Among them, all GAFA.

• It’s for when?

This small revolution may take time, however, as each country must now translate this global agreement into its own legislation, a part that is not won in advance.

In the United States, the administration of Joe Biden will also have to convince a Congress very reluctant to this reform which mainly affects American multinationals.

However, the objective is to implement the reform by 2023.