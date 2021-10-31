US, EU hail “new era” in relations

The United States and the European Union reached an agreement on Saturday to lift additional tariffs on European imports of steel and aluminum. These taxes were imposed by the Trump administration.

US President Joe Biden and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen celebrated in Rome “a new era” and an “important step” of the transatlantic relationship, Sunday October 31. The day before, the United States and the European Union reached an agreement to lift additional customs duties on European imports of steel and aluminum. This conflict has poisoned trade relations between Washington and Brussels since the imposition of these taxes by the Trump administration.





“The United States and the European Union are entering a new era of transatlantic cooperation”Joe Biden said alongside Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G20 summit. He assured that the announcements of the day on steel and aluminum were “proof of the strength of our partnership, and of what the United States can do by working with its friends”. Ursula von der Leyen for her part welcomed “an important step” in relations between Brussels and Washington. “We have restored trust and communication”, said the president of the European executive.

Brussels and Washington also want to negotiate a major agreement in this sector, taking into account climate change and intended to fight competition from low-cost Chinese steel.