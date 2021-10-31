vaccinated people transmit the Delta variant as much as non-vaccinated people, according to a study – RT en français

According to a team of British researchers, vaccination does not limit the spread of the Delta variant, the viral load being similar in vaccinated and unvaccinated. For the authors of the study, vaccination is “not enough”.

After examining 602 cases in the UK, researchers at Imperial College London and the British Health Safety Agency (HSA) concluded in their study, published in The Lancet on October 29, that “although vaccines remain very effective in preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19, the results suggest that vaccination is not sufficient to prevent transmission of the Delta variant in households with prolonged exposure ”.





The study argues that the viral load (the amount of virus in the body) is similar in the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, although the virus dissipates more quickly in those who are vaccinated. “Fully vaccinated people have a peak viral load similar to that of unvaccinated cases and can quickly transmit the virus in a household, including through contact with fully vaccinated individuals,” says the scientific article. According to the researchers, “occasional symptom-based surveillance tests probably underestimate” transmission, and “also potentially overestimate the effectiveness of the vaccine against infection.”

In their analysis of UK outbreaks exposed to the Delta variant, the researchers found that 38% of unvaccinated people had contracted Covid, while 25% of those vaccinated had contracted it. Of the 38 vaccinated people who were infected with the virus, 14 had received the Pfizer vaccine, 23 that of Astrazeneca, and one that of Sinovac.

Ajit Lalvani, co-author of the study and professor of infectious disease at Imperial College London, concluded that “vaccination alone is not sufficient to prevent people from becoming infected with the Delta variant and to spread it in homes ”, but he nevertheless encouraged unvaccinated people to receive the serum.