Very worried, theater operators ask online video giant Netflix to give up the idea of ​​showing its films on the big screen

The project is still in the works but worried: the operators of cinemas have asked Netflix to give up the idea of ​​showing its films on the big screen, during exceptional screenings by the end of the year. Asked by AFP, the online video giant refuses to comment on a project that is not finalized.

The group would like to show in a few independent French theaters films it has produced, most of which have already been released on the platform, but also unreleased ones, we learned from an internal source.

Several cinema organizations have already shown their opposition to this idea, including those bringing together independent distributors, worrying about the organization of a “Netflix festival”, “a short-term attraction” for spectators which would amount to “a medium-term suicide “for cinemas.





The National Federation of French Cinemas (FNCF), for its part, called on Netflix “to renounce all responsibility for its project”, which it believes would overshadow other theatrical releases, at a time when cinemas are still struggling. to find their audience.

Streaming platforms, Netflix in the lead, are a scarecrow for some of the French cinema operators, who believe that they jeopardize the economic balance of the sector.

A strict media chronology, in the process of being revised after months of discussion with all parties, prevents films from being put on platforms at the same time as their theatrical release – with some exceptions, for example at film festivals.