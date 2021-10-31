viewers shocked by the physical transformation of Laurent Baffie

He had the beautiful white nights of France 2 during Ardisson’s time, but he is now much more discreet on the sets. Laurent Baffie was the guest of Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé in We are live on France 2. The comedian came to present his book Guide de la repartee, published by Kero on October 27, in which he lists hundreds of questions that we annoy them on a daily basis by offering three possible answers, from the most diplomatic to the most corrosive. A treat for the fans, many, of the one who admitted to no longer being invited live on the sets, because the hosts are too afraid of his sniper side the consequences of his scathing repartees …

But even delighted to find him at Laurent Ruquier where once again Laurent Baffie made Laurent Baffie, viewers were shocked by the physical transformation of the PAF sniper. Hair implants, no more bags under the eyes, something has definitely changed. For the best ?





On the question the fans seemed rather mixed, some saw it as a real success, others, on the other hand, found that Laurent Baffie, 63 years old, seemed ill or had abused cosmetic surgery … “October 2021: Laurent Baffie is entering the Musée Grévin “,” He changed his face, Baffie, didn’t he? “,” He did something in his eyes Laurent Baffie? I barely recognized him “,” I’m shocked, I didn’t recognized Laurent Baffie. He is very thin and seems to have aged suddenly (…)

