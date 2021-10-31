Vinicius creates controversy in Brazil, his targeted coach

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

14 games, nine goals, five assists. Since the start of the season, Vinicius Junior, 21, has turned a corner with Real Madrid. Alongside Karim Benzema, the Brazilian international has gained in consistency, precision, lucidity, to become an increasingly complete winger under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti. However, its dazzling performance obviously does not convince everyone. Among them, we find Tite, the Seleçao coach, who did not call him for the next meeting.

The press gets involved

A decision experienced as an injustice in the land of Pelé. The local media do not hesitate to charge the current boss with the selection. “The inconsistency of Titus makes no sense, can we read in the columns of UOL. What is the criterion of the coach, who has always spoken of meritocracy? There is no possible justification for an absence like that – here, continues another journalist. ” At the same time, the coach decided to call on Coutinho, struggling with Barça, Raphinha (Leeds) or Anthony (Ajax). In the meantime, the nugget of Real Madrid will remain in Spain during this international break, enough to give a smile to his coach who will be able to preserve it, less to the Auriverde supporters who claim his presence in the selection. Since the start of his career, he has only worn the Brazil jersey on seven small occasions.



