    Vladimir Petkovic: “I’m not used to having the current results” – Girondins

    The Girondins coach was at a press point yesterday before the reception in Reims, Sunday at Matmut Atlantique.

    “We are always calm, we are working well”

    Vladimir Petkovic: “A victory? It’s very important to make things easier, to allow us to build better afterwards and to do good in people’s minds too. No. We are always calm, we are working well. had no luck with the injured, but we have to keep working to get a good result. “

    The pressure he manages

    “The pressure, I always have it and never, it’s important to live with it. What is imperative is to start winning matches. We wanted to do it in Lorient, but we didn’t was not successful. We hope to do it on Sunday. We will do everything for. With two victories, we can get back in the saddle. I’m not used to having the current results but I must remain the first to be positive in this situation. “


    Last night we deciphered this press briefing by Petkovic and Gregersen in “On n’est pas des Conf ‘”. It is to be seen below.

    To read : Big tile for Hwang and the Girondins


