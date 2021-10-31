water in the gas between Nolwenn Leroy and his darling Arnaud Clément? Amazing confidences!

In 2008, the life of Nolwenn Leroy changed. His entourage introduced him to tennis player Arnaud Clément. Love at first sight is immediate. However, the singer did not see her romantic future like this. “I had sworn to myself never to fall in love with an athlete for family reasons. And yes, she confided with” Gala “, in a nod to her father, a former professional footballer. at all encountered through sport and more. It was through friends that we had in common. It’s incredible “.

Four years after meeting Nolwenn Leroy, Arnaud Clément decides to retire from sports. The opportunity for the couple to start a family. In 2017, Nolwenn Leroy and Arnaud Clément welcomed their first child, a little boy named Marin.

But while the couple seems solid and makes it a point of honor to stay away from the media torment, Nolwenn Leroy has just made surprising confidences on his love affair with Arnaud Clément which has now lasted for 13 years. In the columns of “Version Femina”, Nolwenn Leroy reveals that she and her companion have two “very strong characters”. Source of tension? “With Arnaud, we are not at all the same. He is very methodical and organized, unlike me. There is a good balance between us,” says the singer who will make a remarkable appearance on TF1 on the occasion of the 20 years of the “Star Academy”.

And that’s not all. With our colleagues who will unveil the entire interview with Nolwenn Leroy on November 1, the singer spoke of her vision of love. “I think that the human being, at the base, is not intended to live as a couple, it is a totally constructed concept. We have to do violence to each other and learn to live together when we want it to work”, she says. Is there water in the gas between Nolwenn Leroy and his darling Arnaud Clément? In any case, the singer’s rare confidences on her couple are surprising!

