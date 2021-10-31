We could soon talk to whales thanks to artificial intelligence, researchers say

How to successfully communicate with whales? A team of scientists seriously asked the question. As part of the CETI (Cetacean Translation Initiative) project, researchers tried to decipher the language of whales with the aim of being able to start a conversation and formulate answers, reports Slatethis Friday.

We owe the CETI project to Shafi Goldwass, a computer scientist and cryptography expert. One day, while listening to an audio recording on which we hear the clicking sound of the whales (also called codas), she makes the connection with faulty circuit noises or Morse code. She then launched the project in order to understand what these marine mammals say.

Scientists must build a large database

Researchers will use natural language processing (NLP). It is a question of deciphering the written and spoken language by means of artificial intelligence. By submitting codas to an NLP algorithm, the results were very good “at least for some relatively simple tasks,” says Michael Bronstein, head of machine learning for the CETI project. To be able to study the language of whales, however, scientists must collect a significant amount of data.





They need to store four billion clicks. They are currently only 100,000. These samples come from the Dominica Sperm Whale Project. A project which aims to conserve and protect the population and the cultural diversity of cetaceans. Scientists will then have to contextualize these codas, because they have no meaning without knowing the context in which they are emitted. It’s the same with human language. It will therefore be necessary to properly study the natural habitat of marine mammals and their behavior. “If we find out that there is an entire civilization under our noses, it may lead to a change in the way we treat our environment,” hopes Michael Bronstein.