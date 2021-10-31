We could soon talk to whales thanks to artificial intelligence, researchers say

COMMUNICATION – To carry out their project, scientists must store four billion pieces of data. They currently have 100,000

How to successfully communicate with whales? A team of scientists seriously asked the question. As part of the CETI (Cetacean Translation Initiative) project, researchers tried to decipher the language of whales with the aim of being able to start a conversation and formulate answers, reports Slatethis Friday.

We owe the CETI project to Shafi Goldwass, a computer scientist and cryptography expert. One day, while listening to an audio recording on which we hear the clicking sound of the whales (also called codas), she makes the connection with faulty circuit noises or Morse code. She then launched the project in order to understand what these marine mammals say.





Scientists must build a large database

Researchers will use natural language processing (NLP). It is a question of deciphering the written and spoken language by means of artificial intelligence. By submitting codas to an NLP algorithm, the results were very good “at least for some (…) Read more on 20minutes

